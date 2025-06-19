First Avengers: Doomsday teaser will be released sooner than you think
New film will be teed up in future MCU film
Marvel fans feared they would have to wait much longer to get a glimpse of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.
It was recently revealed that the film’s original release date was pushed from May 2026 to December 2026, but the first teaser is due to be unveiled rather soon.
At CineEurope on Wednesday (18 June), Marvel president Kevin Feige officially confirmed that The Fantastic Four, Marvel’s next film on the release calendar, will lead directly into Doomsday.
Marvel is well known for its teasing post-credit scenes, meaning that the end of The Fantastic Four will tee up the reassemblage of the Avengers.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on 25 July, while Doomsday is currently being shot in London.
There is very little information available about the future blockbuster, but former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr will play the titular villain.
The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers universe will arrive seven years after its latest entry, Avengers: Endgame, which saw the death of Downey Jr’s lead character.
In March, it was announced that several original Avengers star will make a return for the new film, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; Tom Hiddleston as Loki; and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.
Meanwhile, new superheroes joining the Avengers ensemble include Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist Namor, Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast, Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres/Falcon, David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ava Starr/Ghost, and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X.
Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn and Ralph Ineson.
