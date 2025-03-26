Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chappell Roan opened up about her dating life in a new interview with Alex Cooper on her podcast, Call Her Daddy.

During the March 26 episode, the 27-year-old Grammy winner, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, dropped the shocking news she was in a serious relationship.

“You’re lying,” Cooper laughed as Roan shook her head no. “How long?”

Roan answered: “Six months.”

When asked whether the relationship was casual, the “Pink Pony Club” singer answered emphatically: “No.”

“It’s serious because I’m very in love,” she continued. The revelation marks one of the only times Roan — who tends to keep details of her personal life private despite her booming fame — has publicly opened up about her dating life.

Roan then quickly added: “But I am pro-single. Everyone should be single. Stop dating, be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can 100% be okay alone. That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single.”

The “Red Wine Supernova” artist said she was introduced to her partner through a mutual friend, but argued it was not a “set up.”

“I’m usually the one to make the first move,” she confessed after explaining that’s what happened in her current relationship. “In every circumstance, I make the first move.”

“I haven’t dated someone since this all like really blew up,” Roan noted. “I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I got, like, ‘it’ blew up. I’m not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare.”

Before closing the conversation on dating and meeting new people, Roan pointed out: “Any new person that I am texting, I am assuming you will screenshot this and like send it to someone else.”

Further details of the relationship weren’t disclosed.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, the Midwest Princess — who took home the award for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys — revealed the origin story behind her hit song “HOT TO GO!.”

Roan referenced the last line at the end of the first verse, “Call me hot, not pretty,” explaining how a certain memory from her childhood inspired it.

“I will never forget this,” she started. “I was standing in line at lunch and there were two girls in front of me. They didn’t know I was standing back there, but they were like talking about me and they were like, ‘Oh, do you know who’s dating Johnny Carolyn?’ (Let’s say that’s the boy’s name). And they’re like, ‘Who? Oh, it’s Kayleigh Amstutz.’”

The music artist said the two girls went on to describe her as “not hot but pretty.”

“And so when I wrote ‘HOT TO GO!’ That’s why I wrote, ‘Call me hot, not pretty.’ That was so ingrained in my heart of like, ‘I want to be the hot girl,’” Roan said.