Lewis Hamilton’s symbolic Met Gala outfit took ‘months of research and development’

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton raced from the Miami Grand Prix to hit the carpet with his fellow co-chairs at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday (5 May) – wearing an outfit that was drenched in symbolism.

Hamilton, 40, who wore an ensemble from English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner, wrote on Instagram: “It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met. This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment. Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful – they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence.

The 33-year-old South London fashion designer made an ivory suit for Hamilton with a cropped jacket, high-waisted trousers, coattails, bow tie and embroidered sash that hung from his waist. The motorsports icon wore a pair of glitzy black Manolo Blahnik buckled shoes and finished the outfit off with a white Stephen Jones Millinery beret.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Costume Institute at The Met, to Grace Wales Bonner, to the incredible co-chairs, and to everyone who continues to honour the legacy of the Black Dandy,” he continued. “We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen.”

In a separate post about Wales Bonner, Hamilton continued: “This look has taken months of research and development. Every detail has been deeply considered – there’s a lot of emotion and meaning woven into this. This is more than a suit, this is ancestral history. Stylish, spiritual, and sharp. Thank you, Grace.”

Details in Hamilton’s outfit included the sash that was adorned with cowrie shells which are recognised as a protective talisman in Africa. Meanwhile his ear cuffs, cuff links and brooches contained garnets, which is a reference to his January birthday. The cuff links were also shaped like a Whirligig African Daisy.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York ( Invision )

Wales Bonner told Vogue that specific influences came from jazz singer Cab Calloway, artist Barkley L Hendricks and fashion journalist André Leon Talley. “There are stories told through jewel adornments and special trims, with symbolism in baobab flower motifs and natural materials like cowrie shells and mother-of-pearl buttons,” she said.

Hamilton’s stylist Eric McNeal added: “So much care went into this look. What makes it special is that it’s not just about fashion – it’s about meaning. Lewis really wanted there to be a reason and a story behind every detail.”

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala outfit was covered with cultural references ( Getty Images )

Each year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour handpicks a group of celebrities to serve as co-chairs and help launch the museum’s exhibition.

Alongside Hamilton, Wintour chose rapper ASAP Rocky, singer and producer Pharrell Williams and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo to chair this year’s event. NBA superstar LeBron James was also named as an honorary co-chair but announced that he couldn’t attend due to injury.

This year’s theme, titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, casts an eye back over 300 years of Black fashion, the concept of Black dandyism and its lasting impact on contemporary style.