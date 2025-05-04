F1 Miami GP LIVE: Race updates as Verstappen starts on pole with Hamilton in 12th
Follow all the action as Max Verstappen edges out both McLarens for pole in Miami GP qualifying
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will start the Miami GP in pole position after getting the better of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying. Oscar Piastri finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.
Norris taking issue with Verstappen
"He [Verstappen] forced me off mate,” Norris said on the team radio. “What am I meant to do? Just drive into the wall or something?
"Like I was completely alongside?"
VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR! Doohan suffers a puncture
There’s a yellow flag as Doohan suffers a puncture.
And now there’s a virtual safety car! He took the tire straight off the rim and he’s now stopped on the track.
LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
Verstappen looks like he locks up and Norris goes to try and overtake the Dutchman from the outset, but he goes off the track at the second corner and loses four places as a result!
Norris is in sixth, while Antonelli is into second while Piastri is in third.
Formation lap underway!
The cars are making their way around the track in the formation lap. It’s 19 drivers getting their tires warm, with Gasly in the pit lane.
Moments away from the Miami GP getting underway!
FIVE MINUTES until lights out!
Not long to go until we get started in Miami - this is your five minute warning!
Lando Norris gives final pre-race thoughts
"I'm all good,” Norris said. “It's a long race. Many opportunities. It will be nice to get him off the line.
"If not, we will see after that. I want to win all of them."
George Russell braces himself for the unpredictable
"Track is absolutely fine at the moment, it's amazing how quickly it dries up,” Russell said on the conditions.
"But the rain is totally unpredictable here. Here it seems to come out of nowhere, so who knows what the race will bring.
"Need a bit of luck on our side to get on that podium but we'll do our best."
National anthem gets the crowd psyched up
As usual, we have the national anthem and flypass above the Hard Rock Stadium to get the crowd going!
