Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Miami GP LIVE: Race updates as Verstappen starts on pole with Hamilton in 12th

Follow all the action as Max Verstappen edges out both McLarens for pole in Miami GP qualifying

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
,Will Castle
Sunday 04 May 2025 15:57 EDT
Comments
Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will start the Miami GP in pole position after getting the better of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying. Oscar Piastri finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.

Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

Norris taking issue with Verstappen

"He [Verstappen] forced me off mate,” Norris said on the team radio. “What am I meant to do? Just drive into the wall or something?

"Like I was completely alongside?"

Will Castle4 May 2025 21:08

VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR! Doohan suffers a puncture

There’s a yellow flag as Doohan suffers a puncture.

And now there’s a virtual safety car! He took the tire straight off the rim and he’s now stopped on the track.

Will Castle4 May 2025 21:07

LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!

Verstappen looks like he locks up and Norris goes to try and overtake the Dutchman from the outset, but he goes off the track at the second corner and loses four places as a result!

Norris is in sixth, while Antonelli is into second while Piastri is in third.

Will Castle4 May 2025 21:06

Cars lining up...

The formation lap is complete. Here we go...

Will Castle4 May 2025 21:04

Formation lap underway!

The cars are making their way around the track in the formation lap. It’s 19 drivers getting their tires warm, with Gasly in the pit lane.

Moments away from the Miami GP getting underway!

Will Castle4 May 2025 21:00

FIVE MINUTES until lights out!

Not long to go until we get started in Miami - this is your five minute warning!

Will Castle4 May 2025 20:55

Lando Norris gives final pre-race thoughts

"I'm all good,” Norris said. “It's a long race. Many opportunities. It will be nice to get him off the line.

"If not, we will see after that. I want to win all of them."

Will Castle4 May 2025 20:54

George Russell braces himself for the unpredictable

"Track is absolutely fine at the moment, it's amazing how quickly it dries up,” Russell said on the conditions.

"But the rain is totally unpredictable here. Here it seems to come out of nowhere, so who knows what the race will bring.

"Need a bit of luck on our side to get on that podium but we'll do our best."

Will Castle4 May 2025 20:49

National anthem gets the crowd psyched up

As usual, we have the national anthem and flypass above the Hard Rock Stadium to get the crowd going!

(Getty Images)
Will Castle4 May 2025 20:49

Stars are out in Miami

Conor Benn went to war with Chris Eubank Jr just last week
Conor Benn went to war with Chris Eubank Jr just last week (Getty Images)
Gordan Ramsay (left) is an F1 fanatic
Gordan Ramsay (left) is an F1 fanatic (Getty Images)
DJ Khaled is at the Miami GP
DJ Khaled is at the Miami GP (Getty Images)
Will Castle4 May 2025 20:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in