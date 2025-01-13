Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A landscaper known for posting TikToks where he mows people’s lawns for free has raised more than half a million dollars for an elderly disabled woman.

Spencer (who has not shared his last name) owns SB Mowing based in Kansas where he posts videos helping those around him with lawns that are overgrown.

In one of his most recent videos posted on Friday (January 9), he helps a woman named Beth who explained that because of her lack of maintenance, the city threatened to charge her $240 to cut her grass, which she couldn’t afford.

Spencer then offered to clean up Beth’s lawn and provide more room for her car in the driveway as she responded, “My prayers have been answered.”

After showing her his finished work, Beth tells him: “Your work makes me twinkle.”

The video has since received over 83 million views with many people turning to the comments to praise the landscaper and as if they could donate to help Beth.

“Spencer! Can we donate so you can go back and keep it looking nice for her?” one comment read.

“You made her feel seen again. That’s the best gift you can give a person,” another gushed over the video.

“You should set up a foundation where fans can donate that helps pay and arrange landscaping for people like this for the whole summer,” a third follower suggested.

On Sunday (January 11), Spencer began responding to commenters to let them know that he had set up a GoFundMe page for Beth. It has already raised $551,435 as of Monday (January 13).

In the page’s description, Spencer explained that he wanted to use the money to “fix some of the accessibility issues around her home” including a ramp, a new driveway, a chair lift to help her downstairs to do laundry, replace her broken windows, and hire a landscaping company to continuously maintain her yard.

“I really appreciate everyone that donates to help Beth out,” the description read.

“I will make sure that the money goes towards fixing all of the items above or any other accessibility issues that Beth needs. Some leftover money will be give to her in cash and the rest will be donated to local nonprofits to help other people in the same situation she is in.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Spencer went on to tell Beth about the GoFundMe page, which made her emotional.

“They kinda fell in love with you and your story. We just wanted to come together as a community to help you out and get you to a better spot,” Spencer told her.

“Those are the things dreams are made of,” Beth replied.