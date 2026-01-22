Chapel of a little less love: Vegas saw 2 percent decline in weddings last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas saw a more than 2 percent decline in weddings last year leaving venues looking for new ways to attract couples.

Known as the wedding capital of the world, Vegas has long been the destination for brides and grooms to get hitched. Several celebrity couples have said “I do” in Sin City, including the King of Rock 'n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, and Priscilla, who tied the knot in 1967.

Despite the fanfare that Vegas weddings have received throughout the decades, the industry took a hit last year.

Clark County, which Vegas is part of, performed more than 70,000 weddings in 2025, which may seem like a lot, but it was nearly a thousand fewer than the year before, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

This is a 2.6 percent decrease for a county that has hosted more than 5 million weddings.

open image in gallery Las Vegas has seen a more than 2 percent decline in weddings last year as venues look for new ways to attract couples ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

“Almost all of those are destination weddings of people coming to Clark County and Las Vegas to get married,” Clark County Clerk Lynne Marie Goya told the local outlet.

In a city already known for its glitz and glamour, wedding venues had to get creative to draw in more couples, which included redecorating for young newlyweds who have their Instagram feeds in mind.

“Just one of our chapels, we added 16,000 flowers in it. Like, hanging from the ceiling with crystal chandeliers and just an Instagram look,” Donnie Kerestick from Chapel of the Flowers told Fox 5 Vegas.

open image in gallery Known as the wedding capital of the world, Vegas businesses reportedly make a whopping $3.3 billion a year on couples tying the knot ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

Chapel of the Flowers has even offered a wedding giveaway, in which 87 couples will win a free wedding or vow renewal, to attract couples. But there’s a catch.

The Vegas chapel says singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her football star fiancé, Travis Kelce, who is number 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs, have to get married in Vegas for the giveaway to happen. Unfortunately, it looks like Swift and Kelce will be headed for coastal Rhode Island to get hitched, according to Page Six’s sources.

Although fewer people are getting married in Vegas, the wedding industry there still makes a whopping $3.3 billion a year, according to Fox 5 Vegas. So, the American tradition of tying the knot in Vegas, whether that decision is made impulsively or not, should live on.