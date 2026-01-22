Chapel of a little less love: Vegas saw 2 percent decline in weddings last year
Known as the wedding capital of the world, Vegas businesses reportedly make a whopping $3.3 billion a year on couples tying the knot
Las Vegas saw a more than 2 percent decline in weddings last year leaving venues looking for new ways to attract couples.
Known as the wedding capital of the world, Vegas has long been the destination for brides and grooms to get hitched. Several celebrity couples have said “I do” in Sin City, including the King of Rock 'n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, and Priscilla, who tied the knot in 1967.
Despite the fanfare that Vegas weddings have received throughout the decades, the industry took a hit last year.
Clark County, which Vegas is part of, performed more than 70,000 weddings in 2025, which may seem like a lot, but it was nearly a thousand fewer than the year before, according to Fox 5 Vegas.
This is a 2.6 percent decrease for a county that has hosted more than 5 million weddings.
“Almost all of those are destination weddings of people coming to Clark County and Las Vegas to get married,” Clark County Clerk Lynne Marie Goya told the local outlet.
In a city already known for its glitz and glamour, wedding venues had to get creative to draw in more couples, which included redecorating for young newlyweds who have their Instagram feeds in mind.
“Just one of our chapels, we added 16,000 flowers in it. Like, hanging from the ceiling with crystal chandeliers and just an Instagram look,” Donnie Kerestick from Chapel of the Flowers told Fox 5 Vegas.
Chapel of the Flowers has even offered a wedding giveaway, in which 87 couples will win a free wedding or vow renewal, to attract couples. But there’s a catch.
The Vegas chapel says singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her football star fiancé, Travis Kelce, who is number 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs, have to get married in Vegas for the giveaway to happen. Unfortunately, it looks like Swift and Kelce will be headed for coastal Rhode Island to get hitched, according to Page Six’s sources.
Although fewer people are getting married in Vegas, the wedding industry there still makes a whopping $3.3 billion a year, according to Fox 5 Vegas. So, the American tradition of tying the knot in Vegas, whether that decision is made impulsively or not, should live on.
