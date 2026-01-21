Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift to get inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this summer

The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 11 in New York City.

Taylor Swift will join Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley
Taylor Swift, whose songwriting has undeniably shaped contemporary pop music, is among the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.

She joins Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, Alanis Morissette, and Kenny Loggins.

Simmons and Stanley will be recognized for glam rock classics like "Rock and Roll All Nite." The class also includes soft rock legend Kenny Loggins, alt-rock icon Alanis Morissette, and R&B songwriter Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, known for hits such as Rihanna’s "Umbrella."

The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 11 in New York City.

Simmons and Stanley will be recognized for glam rock classics like ’Rock and Roll All Nite’
The Hall honors both performers and non-performers; this year's non-performer inductees include Terry Britten and Graham Lyle (Tina Turner’s "What’s Love Got To Do With It").

Walter Afanasieff, co-writer of Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas Is You," will also be inducted after a prior nomination. "The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs.

Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song’s creator," stated Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers. "This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres."

Established in 1969, the Hall of Fame honors those creating popular music. Songwriters qualify 20 years after their first commercial release, provided they have a notable catalogue. Previous inductees include Elton John, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, and Bruce Springsteen.

The 2025 class featured George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, and The Beach Boys’ Mike Love.

Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and Timbaland.

