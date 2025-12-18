Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawyers for Priscilla Presley have spoken out against “outrageous” claims in a lawsuit filed by her former business partners.

The filing claimed that Presley’s 36-year-old daughter, actor Riley Keough, donated eggs to celebrity couple John Travolta and Kelly Preston, making her the biological mother of their youngest son, Ben Travolta, according to the lawsuit.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Travolta, Keough, and Presley for comment.

Kruse and Kevin Fialko, Presley’s former associates, made the claim in a $50 million breach of contract lawsuit launched against Presley’s son and Keough’s half-uncle, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia.

The 65-page complaint alleges that Kruse and Fialko were used as “negotiators and mediators” after the death of Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, in 2023. The lawsuit claims that Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, informed the mediators of the alleged situation while seeking a settlement for himself and his twin daughters.

open image in gallery Priscilla Presley has slammed a new lawsuit against her that claims Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta's son ( Getty Images )

The supposed agreement states that Keough was allegedly “given an old Jaguar” and paid between $10,000 and $20,000 for donating her eggs to the Grease star, 71, and Preston, who died of cancer in 2020.

Keough’s eggs, it’s claimed, were used to conceive Ben Travolta, who is now 15, when she was around 20. The Presleys and the Travoltas are longstanding family friends, and both families have connections to the Church of Scientology after Travolta reportedly brought Presley into the controversial movement in the 1970s.

open image in gallery Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Priscilla Presley (left), allegedly donated eggs to friends of her motherJohn Travolta and Kelly Preston (center and right) in the past, but the family was concerned about using her eggs due to her drug use so they used Riley Keough's instead, a new lawsuit claims ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday (December 17), Priscilla’s lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement to Us Weekly: “After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family.”

He added, “In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant.”

Singer told Us: “These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”

open image in gallery A new lawsuit claims Riley Keough donated her eggs to the Travoltas after her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, did ( Getty Images for ELLE )

Jordan Matthews, the lawyer representing Kruse and Fialko, said in a statement shared with The Independent: “Any contention that our allegations are ‘outrageous’ or ‘cross an ethical line’ is nothing more than a crafty attempt to bend the facts and create a false narrative.”

“First, while our clients are disheartened that they have been forced to proceed with litigation, it was Ms. Presley and her family that first concocted outrageous and reprehensibly false allegations against them to smear their reputations and destroy their businesses,” Matthews said. “Second, the reality is that these are the circumstances that our clients were forced to endure, when they were trying to hold the Presley family together despite the fact that they were each clamoring against one another over money and control of Lisa Marie’s estate. Third, again, any claim that the allegations are ‘outrageous’ is patently false.”

The lawyer concluded: “What her counsel omits from their comments is that our clients have attempted in good faith to resolve this matter and her counsel was well aware of this filing, but chose to ignore it, daring our clients to proceed with litigation. Our clients will not be bullied by false allegations, or misrepresented facts. We will let the facts and the truth speak for itself.”

Presley’s legal battle with her former business partners has been ongoing for over a year, as Kruse and Fialko have accused her of fraud and attempted to paint Elvis Presley’s ex-wife as money-hungry for Graceland, Elvis’s famous estate.