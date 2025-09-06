Priscilla Presley’s lawyer says accusation she ‘exerted undue pressure’ on Elvis in months before he died ‘despicable’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Priscilla Presley’s lawyer has said the accusation she “exerted undue pressure” on her ex-husband Elvis Presley in the months leading up to his death is “despicable.”

The accusation was part of a nasty legal battle between Presley, 80, and her former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko. Kruse and Fialko have painted Presley as a money-hungry exploiter who wanted the key to Graceland, Elvis’ famous Memphis estate.

In an amended complaint filed Friday, the ex-business partners claim Presley “knew she was entitled to inherit nothing from Elvis” after the two divorced in 1973. Presley, then 21, had married 32-year-old Elvis, known as the “King of Rock and Roll,” in 1967.

Kruse and Fialko claim Presley tried to squeeze more out of Elvis after the divorce, which they allege ultimately led to his death, in 1977.

open image in gallery Actress Priscilla Presley’s lawyer has said the accusation she “exerted undue pressure” on her ex-husband Elvis Presley in the months leading up to his death is ‘despicable’ ( Getty Images )

“Despite enriching herself and extorting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed a lien on Graceland on or around April 29, 1977, in the amount of $494,024.49, adding pressure to Elvis less than four months before he died on Aug. 16, 1977, from a heart attack and drug complications. Priscilla exerted undue pressure on Elvis, pushing him to his death," the amended complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges.

Presley’s attorney Marty Singer compared the new claims to conspiracy theories such as Area 51 and Bigfoot.

"Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality.”

Singer continued: “Ms. Kruse’s allegations are absurd and despicable, but unfortunately, are not surprising.”

open image in gallery Presley, then 21, had married 32-year-old Elvis, known as the ‘King of Rock and Roll,’ in 1967 ( Getty Images )

Kruse and Fialko sued Presley last month, accusing her of another scheme to get money from her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The singer-songwriter died at the age of 54 in 2023 following complications from a past bariatric surgery.

The suit accused Presley of withdrawing medical care from her daughter to get control of Lisa Marie’s trust and Elvis’ estate.

“Priscilla knew that Lisa’s death neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” the suit alleges.

When the lawsuit was filed, Singer called it “shameful” and “meritless.”

open image in gallery Presley's ex-business partners accused Presley of withdrawing medical care from Lisa Marie Presley to get control of her daughter’s trust and Elvis’ estate ( Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images )

In his statement Friday, Singer said the suit “concerns Ms. Presley’s claims against Ms. Kruse (and her co-conspirators) in which she alleges that Ms. Kruse engaged in a relentless and calculated campaign of elder abuse and fraud in order to take control of Ms. Presley’s finances for her own benefit.”

Presley had filed a lawsuit against Kruse, Fialko and others in July 2024, claiming she had $1 million stolen from her. Kruse’s legal team previously told PEOPLE Presley’s lawsuit was “retaliatory” for a breach of contract suit their client filed in 2023.

Kruse and Fialko’s lawyer, Jordan Matthews, said in response to Singer’s Friday comments, per PEOPLE: “Apparently, Ms. Presley’s defense is to list off nonsense hyperbolic statements that have no substance. The documents are in black and white and speak volumes.”