Kylie Kelce has revealed the one thing that she doesn’t allow at her children’s birthday parties.

The 32-year-old discussed the topic of children’s parties, as two of her daughters’ birthdays are coming up, during Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. Kelce, who is pregnant with her and her husband Jason Kelce’s fourth baby, has three daughters: Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, one.

She said that while she believes that birthday parties for one and two-year-olds are “for parents,” with “coolers fully stocked,” she still has a rule for children who attend her daughters’ events.

“I am vehemently against the idea of other kids getting birthday presents on a child’s birthday,” she explained on the podcast. “Like our family knows, no one is receiving a birthday present for Bennett’s birthday. Everyone gets a special day.”

“When your siblings get presents for your birthday, it reduces your birthday,” she continued. “It’s not their birthday, it’s your birthday. I think it teaches them to a degree that just because someone’s getting presents doesn’t mean you get presents. It feels very participation trophy-esque.”

She also opened up about the upcoming plans she has for her two daughters, with Bennett, who turns two on February 23, having a Frozen-themed birthday cake. Meanwhile, Elliotte, who turns four on March 4, will have a cake based on the animated Disney Jr. show, T.O.T.S.

Kylie Kelce revealed why her other children won’t receive presents on their sibling’s birthday ( Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce )

“We will scroll Pinterest and Google search to see some birthday cakes for kids’ birthdays, and then we order it,” she said. I think it's very special for them to get to show all of the people who come to celebrate their birthday that they got to pick their cake and how excited they are for it.”

In November, Kelce revealed that she and the former Philadelphia Eagles star were expecting their fourth daughter. When announcing that she was expecting, she shared a picture of her three daughters, each wearing pink sweaters with the phrase, “Big sister.”

The girls also shared their hilarious reaction to having another sibling, with Wyatt putting her hands over her ears and having a shocked look on her face. While Elliotte posed with a big smile, her younger sister Bennett was crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie wrote in the caption.

At the time, the couple’s family and close friends responded to the news, with Taylor Swift — who is dating Jason’s brother Travis Kelce — liking the Instagram post.

Elsewhere in her latest podcast episode, Kelce poked fun at some of the dynamics of her marriage, responding to how fans have called her husband her “emergency contact.” The phrase is part of a now popular TikTok trend, where people share videos of their loved ones doing something awkward or silly while calling them their “emergency contact.”

However, according to Kelce, her husband is actually not her emergency contact.

“I know, earth-shattering. My mother is my emergency contact, and let me tell you why,” she said. “He gets so many random people calling him. It is insane how many people call him from random phone numbers that he does not pick up a phone call unless it’s from someone that he knows, and that is saved in his phone.”

So, Kelce said that if her mother were to call her husband, he “would pick up the phone without question.”

“I have full faith," she explained. "I would have it be Jason if I thought he was gonna answer the phone. I do trust my husband to handle s*** and to be there for me.”