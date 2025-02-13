Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Ferrell’s oldest son is the latest person to join in on TikTok’s “emergency contact” trend.

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Magnus Ferrell posted a video of the Step Brothers actor wearing a red polo and grey shorts as he dances awkwardly. “My emergency contact,” he wrote on top of the clip alongside a red heart emoji as “Ordinary Girl” by Miley Cyrus plays in the background.

The emergency contact trend started last month when people began showing videos of their loved ones doing something awkward or silly to jokingly question why they have given them any form of responsibility.

For example, one woman posted a video of her husband peeling an avocado instead of cutting the fruit in half and scooping it out of the skin.

The trend is always played to Miley Cyrus’s Hannah Montana song.

As of Thursday morning, Magnus’s video has received over eight million views with many people turning to the comments section to tell him that he’s “won” the trend.

Many commenters joked that Ferrell might be a good emergency contact ( TikTok/@magnusferrell )

Other commenters expressed their jealousy at Magnus having the Elf star as his emergency contact.

“Weirdly, I feel like Will Ferrell is good in an emergency,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “I trust anyone who can dance like that with my life.”

“As a healthcare professional myself if I saw your dad coming in as your emergency contact, I know I would at least be smiling that shift,” a third commenter wrote.

Magnus’s father — who also shares 18-year-old Mattias and 15-year-old Axel with his wife Viveca Paulin — recently starred in the Prime Video comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

While promoting the film last month, he recalled some of the toughest notes he’s received from directors, naming Woody Allen as one filmmaker he was left particularly confused by.

“[He] came up and was like, ‘I don’t know how to say this, but you’re coming off nasty,’” Ferrell said about a moment that happened on the set of Allen’s 2004 comedy Melinda and Melinda. “I was like, ‘Okay.’”

Allen then reminded Ferrell that the movie “was a comedy.”

“I said, ‘I’m not trying to come off nasty,’” Ferrell added. “That was a doozy.”

Ferrell will also be part of the upcoming 50th anniversary special of NBC’s Saturday Night Live this Saturday.

On Monday, the series released a list of former cast members who will once again take the famed 30 Rock stage. In the clip, a car drives along the streets of New York City, passing by massive blue post-it notes bearing the names of the comedy legends who will be returning for the noteworthy occasion.

The cast includes a mix of original cast members in addition to Ferrell such as Laraine Newman, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin and Garrett Morris to more recent alumni Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Molly Shannon, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davison, Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kate McKinnon, Andy Sandberg, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, and Chris Rock.