Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez were in attendance for their late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s funeral over the weekend after his unexpected death last month.

Both were in Houston, Texas for the services along with Guerrero’s loved ones and other members of the hairstylist community. His cause of death has not been made public.

Throughout his career Guerrero’s clients included Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, and Katy Perry.

According to a report from TMZ, Perry was not able to attend the funeral due to rehearsals for her upcoming tour but she has been in touch with her former hairstylist’s family.

Perry also posted a tribute to Guerrero on Instagram on March 1. The post featured various photos of the late hairstylist with a lengthy caption where she showed how grateful she was for the time she spent with him.

Guerrero’s February 22 death stunned his family and clients, including Lopez and Jenner. Guerrero was traveling internationally with Lopez in the days leading up to his death, while the hairstylist had been in Paris with Jenner for Haute Couture Week at the end of January.

open image in gallery Lopez and Jenner were two of Guerrero’s well-known clients ( Getty Images )

“Jesus’ death hit her hard. She is shocked and very upset,” one Jenner insider told People. “Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.

“As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money,” the source continued. “She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

A GoFundMe page was started by Guerrero’s sister, Gris, announcing his death. The fundraiser was established before the family knew Jenner would take care of the funeral costs.

“When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves,” Gris Guerrero wrote. “We didn't want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.”

Gris wrote that the $96,000 raised would help the family retrieve Guerrero’s belongings and settle his assets.

open image in gallery Jesus Guerrero died on February 22 leaving his clients shocked and saddened ( Instagram/@jesushair )

Jenner made her own tribute to Guerrero, posting about him on Instagram. “Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she wrote. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

“Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love,” she continued.

“And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

“Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.

“I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much more than any words can say. 222 my angel,” she finished.