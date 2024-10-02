Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Kylie Jenner has shocked fans by making her Paris Fashion Week runway debut at Disneyland Paris.

The reality star, 27, who was spotted at the Place Vendôme supporting her sister Kendall for Schiaparelli’s runway last week, brought Coperni’s spring/summer 2025 show to a close on Tuesday 1 October in a black taffeta bouffant gown with Disney’s magic castle behind her.

Jenner’s walk marked the KHY owner’s first catwalk since modelling for celebrity prom dress designer Sherri Hill in 2013. The Kardashians star has never walked for a high fashion house and first stepped on a runway for Avril Lavigne’s label Abbey Dawn when she was 14.

Fireworks decorated the sky behind the pink castle as Jenner walked down the Disneyland runway. She was joined on the Coperni catwalk for the dramatic show by supermodel Irina Shayk with attendees including actors James Franco and Cole Sprouse.

Writing on Instagram, Jenner said the experience made her feel “like a real life princess” and thanked Coperni founders Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant for casting her.

“I can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget,” she said.

Fans were quick to express their excitement for Jenner’s runway appearance on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner walks the runway for Coperni during Paris Fashion Week ( Getty )

“Kylie Jenner just closed the Coperni runway show at Disneyland. Bet you didn’t think you’d read these words today,” one person wrote.

“In a different lifetime Kylie Jenner is the model in the family,” another fan claimed.

Meanwhile, another person praised: “She actually has a better walk than actual models!!”

Coperni has already teased its new Mickey Mouse Swipe Bag online, which retails for $820 (£616).

“Straight from our SS25 show in Disneyland Paris,” their site reads. “This limited-edition Swipe Bag embraces the iconic Coperni style and merges it with the core of Disney – ©Mickey Mouse.”

Jenner, who shares her son Aire, two, and daughter Stormi, six, with her former partner Travis Scott, has been frequently spotted at Disney parks with her children, including on a trip in May 2021 where she visited with her children’s cousins Dream and Chicago.

Hinting at her Coperni appearance to Vogue in September, Jenner said: “Every time I go to Paris things just happen. It’s a whole new world.”