Kylie Jenner turns out to support sister Kendall in Schiaparelli runway

Kylie Jenner arrived at the Place Vendôme last night to support her sister, model Kendall Jenner, walking in Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2025 runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The entrepreneur and model, 27, wore a Schiaparelli ready-to-wear black bodycon dress, featuring a white criss-cross halter-neck, which she accessorised with large gold bangles on both wrists, and black velvet kitten heels.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended the show to support her sister Kendall, who has made a triumphant return to Paris – kicking off the week on the catwalk for L’Oreal after overcoming her reportedly crippling anxiety.

Kendall, 28, had been notably absent from the runway during both London and Milan Fashion Weeks this season, walking only in the Alaia show in New York at the beginning of the month.

Also in attendance at Schiaparelli were supermodels Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk, who followed suit in pared back muted ensembles.

Shayk, 38, donned the styles of the season in clashing leather – with black leather hotpants and matching dropped jacket, paired with heeled chestnut leather boots.

Lima wore a sleek and sophisticated grey trouser and shirt set with a matching coat. However, it wasn’t just the front row she graced.

The 43-year-old supermodel also made a surprise appearance in Schiaparelli’s star-studded show alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret ‘Angels’ Kendall Jenner and Candice Swanepoel.

The Brazilian supermodel broke her six-year hiatus from the runway to appear in Schiaparelli’s womenswear spring/summer 2025 show.

“After taking a year off to raise my children, it was so fun being back on the runway today,” Lima told PEOPLE magazine. “Coming back with my friends at Schiaparelli made it that more special!”

Lima strutted the runway in an Eighties-inspired white striped dress, complete with corset detailing and the brand’s signature gold buttons.

The look was teamed with a pair of oversized earrings and a chic top-handle bag. The model wore her hair slicked back, showing her famous cheekbones in all their glory.

The Schiaparelli show focused on ‘Future Vintage’, showcasing looks that were a nod to the past, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for the future.

For the catwalk, Jenner wore a white corseted top with dark denim trousers. Swanepoel sported an indigo denim dress with sharp hip detailing, a gold front zipper and dramatic slit.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry drew inspiration from the house’s founder, the late Elsa Schiaparelli, who had been a revolutionary force in fashion.

The collection’s pieces were sculptural and iconic, designed to be treasured heirlooms, with rich textures of velvet, silk, and deep denim combined with meticulous embroidery, gold accents, and surrealist elements echoing Schiaparelli’s storied history.

“The world may feel more chaotic than ever, but here, the mood is celebratory: both of what fashion can be, but of how fashion can make you feel,” Roseberry said in the show notes. The spring/summer 2025 collection was a tribute to that celebration: a manifestation of beauty, elegance, and enduring style.

