Kim Kardashian says Caitlyn Jenner’s transition was ‘TV gold’

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about Caitlyn Jenner’s transition being showcased on their family’s former reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When Caitlyn publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015, it was a pivotal moment during the 10th season of the E! series, with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, their two daughters — Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — and her stepchildren, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, sharing their honest reactions to her transition.

Kim has now reflected on Caitlyn’s decision to discuss her transition on the family’s reality show. During a Thursday episode of The Kardashians, the family’s Hulu series, Kim was discussing the differences between working on a reality show and a scripted one, saying she “felt more pressured” when filming Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama, All’s Fair.

“There’s definitely a judging meter on you can act, or you’re a bad actress,” she said during a confessional interview. “And being on a reality show, you’re just living your life the only way you know how.” However, she said she’s still had challenges as a reality TV star, noting that if you’re “excited that your life is finally together and calm,” a “viewer is pissed cause it’s finally together and calm.”

“It’s like, what happened to the days when your stepdad turns into a woman? That was TV gold,” she quipped.

Kim Kardashian jokes that Caitlyn Jenner’s transition in 2015 made their reality show a success ( Getty Images )

Kim previously joked about how Caitlyn’s transition made their reality series a success during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last month. The Skims founder claimed that the intrigue surrounding Caitlyn in 2015 kept Keeping Up With the Kardashians running.

“We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going,” she said. “The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there.”

Still, it wasn’t easy for Kim and her family to be in the public eye at that time. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, which also aired in October, Kim said Caitlyn’s transition was the “hardest thing” her family had to go through publicly.

“I think that my mom didn't know how to handle it," she said. “Imagine Kendall and Kylie are like losing their father in their mind. And at that time, Caitlyn wasn't very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it. So we had lots of different mixed emotions. I know Khloe was super emotional and upset about it.”

“We're learning this all for the first time, and then we wanna be supportive for our little sisters, trying to be supportive for my mom, who's now getting a divorce, and making sure we don't say anything super offensive,” she recalled. “So we just had to kind of figure it out, and we did it all on camera.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Caitlyn for comment.