Kelsey Grammer’s second-eldest daughter, Greer, has revealed the “meanest thing” her father told her once they reconnected after 12 years of being estranged.

Greer, 33, is the Frasier star’s second child, whom he welcomed in 1992 with his then-girlfriend, stylist Barrie Buckner. The pair split when Greer was just four. Grammer eventually reconnected with Greer when she was 16.

During a recent appearance on the Pretty Basic Podcast, Greer, who is also an actor known for her role as Lissa on MTV’s Awkward, shared: “[Grammer] was always my last name. I guess my dad did ask my mom — he told me this later — but he was like, ‘I told your mom... I said it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up.’

“I think I was like 19 when he told me that and I started sobbing,” she recalled, “because to me that was like the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody, like... ‘I knew I wasn’t gonna be in your life, so I told my mom it would probably be easier for you to not have my last name.’”

Greer nevertheless admitted Grammer’s suggestion was “fair,” saying her dad was “not wrong.”

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer reconnected with his second-oldest daughter Greer (right) when she was 16 ( Getty )

Grammer, 70, recently welcomed his eighth child, son Christopher, with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, in October. The couple, who’ve been married since 2011, share three other children: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, eight. He is also father to daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with first wife Doreen Alderman; and daughter Mason, 24, and son Jude, 21, with third ex-wife Camille Meyer.

open image in gallery Grammer, 70, recently welcomed his eighth child, son Christopher, with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh ( Getty Images )

Greer further recounted one of their first encounters when she was a teenager. At the time, Grammer had been living with Meyer and their two children in Malibu, where Greer was completing community service as Miss Teen Malibu at a Christmas tree lot.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Are you Greer?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I am,’” she remembered. “Then he went, ‘I’m —.’ And I was like, ‘I know who you are. Duh.’”

A week later, they met for lunch. “That’s kind of what started our relationship,” Greer explained. “It took a couple of days to call him, because my mom was like, ‘Give them some time.’ I was ready to call him that day, like, ‘Let’s do this thing. I got a dad now, woohoo!’ She was kind of like, ‘Take some time to think about it over the weekend. Let them process it as a family and then call.’”

Greer confirmed that they “have a good relationship now.”