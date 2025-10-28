Kelsey Grammer, 70, welcomes baby number eight with wife Kayte

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child — his fourth with wife Kayte Walsh — a son named Christopher.

The 70-year-old actor shared the news during an appearance on Monday’s episode of the Pod Meets World podcast hosted by Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

While discussing his 2025 memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers (about his sister who was murdered aged 18), Grammer told the hosts he and Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

“It was like three days ago,” he said. “Christopher, that’s just joined the family.”

The Cheers alum married British film producer Walsh in 2011. They also share: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, eight. He is also father to daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with first wife Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh now share four children together ( Getty )

News of Walsh’s fourth pregnancy was reported in June after the couple was spotted strolling through a park in London. Walsh could be seen wearing a long black dress that showed off her baby bump.

Grammer has spoken about his love of fatherhood in the past. He told Variety in June 2024: “My children — my young children, older children — the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together.

“My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

However, earlier this year, he admitted in an interview with People magazine that he does have some parenting regrets.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he told the publication. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

“I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones,” he added. “I’m pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I’m clear about how there’s certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you’re going to be well-served in your life. I’m a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], ‘What's your job in life? Showing up.’”