Kelsey Grammer’s ex-wife Camille Meyer makes dig at actor over his ‘Frasier money’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Camille Meyer is making a candid confession about where she stands with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.

The 57-year-old former reality star gave a shoutout to her ex, whom she divorced in 2010, during BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday. Speaking alongside her former cast members of The Real Housewives of New York, Meyer poked fun at the financial benefits of her divorce.

“Thank you, Mr. Kelsey Grammer, for all that Frasier money,” she teased, referring to the actor’s hit sitcom that ran for 11 seasons. “I am living my best life.”

“The kids are doing great,” she added, referring to her and Kelsey’s two children, Mason, 24, and Jude, 21.

“Mason’s got a new car. Jude’s traveling around Europe,” said Meyer, who married David Meyer in 2018. “It’s fabulous. Thank you.”

open image in gallery Camille Grammer quipped about ‘living best life’ with Kelsey’s money from ‘Fraiser’ ( Getty Images )

During the panel, she was also asked if she was still in touch with Grammer. “Unfortunately, no,” she responded.

Meyer and Grammer finalized their divorce in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. The divorce came after Grammer admitted to having a fair with Kayte Walsh, whom he married in 2011.

In June 2017, Meyer received $30 million from her ex-husband, which she addressed on Andy Cohen’s Then & Now at the time.

“Thank God I didn’t have a prenup,” she said. “Thank you, Kelsey. I guess you loved me at one point.”

She was also later awarded 50 percent of Kelsey’s 401K account from the time they married in 1997 to up to when they separated in 2010.

But in 2018, she said Grammer acted as if she “never existed.”

open image in gallery Camille Grammer finalized her split from Kelsey Grammer in 2011 ( Getty Images )

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety,” she tweeted in 2018 about Grammer, who’s spoken openly about his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse. “I was rt by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.”

After Grammer and Walsh tied the knot in 2011, they welcomed four children: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, James, eight, and Christopher, who was born last month.

The 70-year-old Cheers alum announced the birth of his eighth child during an episode of the Pod Meets World podcast last month. While discussing his 2025 memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers (about his sister who was murdered aged 18), Grammer said he and Walsh, 46, “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

“It was like three days ago,” he said. “Christopher, that’s just joined the family.”

Earlier this month, he spoke to People about the newest addition to the family, saying it’s been “awesome and fantastic” having a new baby.

“The family's ecstatic,” he said. “We're all really having a great time. It's really lovely.”

Before his relationship with Meyer, Grammer was married to Doreen Alderman from 1982 to 1990 and Leigh-Anne Csuhany from 1992 to 1993. He also shares a 41-year-old daughter, Spencer, with Alderman, and a 33-year-old daughter, Greer, with ex Barrie Buckner.