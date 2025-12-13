Kelsey Grammer opens up about parenting a newborn at 70

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Grammer has opened up about parenting his eighth child at the age of 70.

The actor first revealed in October that his wife, Kayte Walsh, gave birth to their fourth child together. Grammer has four other children from previous relationships.

Speaking to E! News, Grammer spoke about how he’s coping two months after the birth of his son Christopher.

“It’s kind of amazing,” he told the publication in an interview published Friday. “He’s a really easy kid, but my wife Kayte has been exemplary. The first couple kids, we were still sort of improving a little bit, but we were good at it.

“He’s sleeping through the night,” the actor continued. “He is her little charge right now, and he’s a wonderful kid. He was smiling at me this morning, and we were having a little chat.”

open image in gallery ‘He’s sleeping through the night,’ Grammer said about his youngest child ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Grammer and his wife, Kayte Walsh, share four children together ( Getty Images )

The Cheers alum married British film producer Walsh in 2011. They also share children Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, eight. He is also father to daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with first wife Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

Grammer also spoke about what it means to be an older father and how he raised his other children.

“I’ve got older kids, and I still reflect on that,” he continued. “I think, ‘Well, maybe I could’ve done that all better. I wish I could’ve done this a little better. I wish we were closer.’ It’s been a great life with me and my families and the chances I’ve had with the kids.”

“You have a responsibility to have a little design and a little bit of focus and some responsibility,” he added. “I was probably a little weak on that element in the early days, because I was still sort of fleshing myself out, figuring out where all my demons lived, and where all my anxiety was, and all the tragedy I'd had, I was still sort of sorting through some of that when I started having kids.”

Grammer has spoken about his love of fatherhood in the past. He told Variety in June 2024: “My children — my young children, older children — the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together.

“My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic — all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”