Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has revealed she’s rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in their forthcoming AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

The influencer recently appeared on the I Am Athlete Daily podcast hosted by former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall where she was asked about the playoff game that will determine which team moves on to the Super Bowl.

Despite dating tight end Kelce on and off for five years from 2017 to 2022, she admitted that she was backing Josh Allen and the Bills.

“As much as I’d love to see Josh pull it off, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen… [It’s] something new,” she said during the episode, adding that she’s “bored” watching the Chiefs win.

“Kayla, you know how it is watching the Chiefs and being in it, being a part of it... what makes Patrick Mahomes so dynamic?” Marshall then asked her.

Nicole replied that it largely had to do with the environment of Arrowhead Stadium as she called it, “the loudest stadium in the league.”

Nicole (left) and Kelce (right) dated from 2017 to 2022 ( YouTube @IAMATHLETE and Getty Images )

“The energy is crazy. I think Patrick too is just a seasoned vet at this point — there is no panic, there is no sudden decisions,” she said. “This is a well-thought-out offense. He studies the game like nobody else, oh my god yeah that’s all he does. He’s a student of the game.”

She also praised the Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid and the team’s offensive line consisting of players who won’t drop the ball in the end zone.

“Travis Kelce — that’s a tight end that’s not gonna do it,” Nicole said, name-dropping her ex-boyfriend. “They got the threats. So as much as I would love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it’s not gonna happen.”

The Chiefs have gone on to win the Super Bowl and take home the Vince Lombardi trophy for the last two years in a row as they now attempt to achieve their third consecutive victory.

Kelce is currently dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Nicole has previously opened up about her breakup with the NFL star and the criticism she’s faced from the Grammy winner’s fanbase.

During an episode of WNBA player Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast back in October 2024, she said, “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me. It does. Even to this day.

“You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other about why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

When Reese asked Nicole why she thinks she’s been targeted despite handling the breakup with “grace,” Nicole responded, “I don’t know. I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”