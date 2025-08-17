Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Princess Andre, the daughter of former glamour model Katie Price and pop star Pete Andre, has said she was afraid while living in her mother’s Sussex home as a child.

Price’s house was made famous on the Channel 4 TV series Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion, which documented the mum-of-five’s bid to transform the neglected property into a “forever family home”.

The 18-year-old said the property was “a really scary house” and “a lot went on” at the nine-bedroom home while she lived there.

“I didn’t really like it,” she told The Guardian, adding: “I guess when you have bad experiences somewhere you don’t like the place.”

She did not elaborate further on why the house was frightening.

Price, who split up from Andre in 2009 and who put the infamous house on the market for £1.5m last August, said that vandals had come to the property and thrown acid over her pink Range Rover in the middle of the night last May.

“Scumbags outside my house on my private property,” she said of the ordeal. “I can’t wait to get out of this house in a few months’ time.”

The reality star bought the mansion for £1.35m in 2015 from former Tory peer Francis Maude and said, during an appearance on The Louis Theroux podcast, that she’s convinced the house is “cursed”.

open image in gallery Princess Andre has said her mother's Sussex home was 'scary' to live in when she was a child ( Getty Images )

Price, who was evicted from the property last June after failing to pay the mortgage and being declared bankrupt for a second time, said the “haunted” house had brought her nothing but “bad luck”.

“I’ve had nothing but dramas, trouble and bad luck in that house,” she told the presenter. “I go back there and I look outside and… the house just looks sad.”

The model said that starting afresh in her new home has given her a “new lease of life”. When Theroux insisted Price must have had some good times in the Mucky Mansion, Price replied: “Not really no.”

Last December, it was reported that the Mucky Mansion was under offer for £1.15m after the price of the property had been slashed to £1.35m in October, having failed to sell for the initial £1.5m asking price.

open image in gallery The house featured on the Channel 4 documentary ‘Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion’ ( Channel 4 )

Princess, an influencer, now moves between Price’s new home and her father’s house in Surrey. “Dad’s house is a lot quieter, a lot more peaceful, a lot more organised,” she said elsewhere in the interview.

The 18-year-old is starring in her own ITV reality show The Princess Diaries, which her fathers appears in on camera, while her mother is only heard briefly on the telephone. “Because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more,” Andre explained of Price’s absence. “It was never true that I didn’t want her in it.”

The Princess Diaries is on ITVX now.