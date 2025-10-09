Kate Hudson compares herself to Kylie Jenner as she shows off abs in underwear post
Hudson recently recreated one of Jenner’s photos
Kate Hudson has poked fun at Kylie Jenner on Instagram, joking that they looked nearly identical in recent photos.
On Wednesday, the Almost Famous actor posted a photo of herself on the social media platform as she was sitting in a Hilton hotel room as a stylist was doing her hair. Hudson, wearing a sports bra and gray sweatpants with her toned abs on full display, was smiling as she held a laptop.
The Something Borrowed actor then included a photo of Jenner, attempting to highlight the similarities between them. Jenner was seen getting ready for Paris Fashion Week last week, wearing a black bra and matching underwear as she held a drink in her hand.
“Basically the same @kyliejenner,” Hudson captioned the Instagram post.
Many fans were quick to turn to the comments section, posting heart-eye or flame emojis and saying that both women were equally beautiful.
However, others pointed out Jenner’s plastic surgery, claiming Hudson is “more beautiful” because her body is more “natural.”
“You were born like that. She bought that. No comparison,” one person commented while another agreed, writing, “With surgery you can have it all too!”
The Kardashians star has been open about the work she’s had done as she discussed her regret over her breast enhancement surgery during a July 2024 episode of her family’s reality show.
She also responded to a June TikTok of a woman asking for the exact details of her surgery, commenting, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”
Meanwhile, Hudson has never spoken about whether she ever received cosmetic surgery, but she has previously spoken about the differences she’s made in her exercise routine after welcoming her children in a 2021 interview with People.
“I'm definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need,” she said at the time. “I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier.”
She explained to the publication how important it was for her to move throughout the day.
“I need to be moving to feel good,” Hudson said. “Even just making time for a little movement every day — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga.”
