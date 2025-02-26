Kate Hudson reveals why sex is better than ever in her 40s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Hudson has shared the reason why her sex life has improved with age.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 45, revealed things are now way better in the bedroom than they were in her 20s or 30s.

Hudson is engaged to musician Danny Fujikara, who she welcomed a child with in 2018. She also shares a six-year-old with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and her eldest with The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson.

Speaking to Bustle to promote her forthcoming comedy series, Running Point, alongside Max Greenfield, Justin Theroux, Jay Ellis and Toby Sandeman, Hudson revealed the nugget of wisdom.

“Best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom,” she said. “Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty…and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson admitted she can’t help but flirt with everyone but thinks Fujikawa, 38, “can handle” that side of her personality.

“I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody - girls, boys,” she said.

open image in gallery Kate Hudson has revealed why sex is better in her 40s ( Getty Images for Critics Choice )

“Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy,” the star added.

It comes after Hudson recently shared how her ex-husband Robinson helped her feel unconditionally loved. Hudson and Robinson were married from 2000 to 2007 and share their 19-year-old son, Ryder.

“Chris completely opened that floodgate for me forever,” she said. “No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star later dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy. The pair were engaged in 2011 but ended their relationship in 2014.

Hudson is currently engaged to Fujikawa, who she met through her good friends and The World’s First Podcast hosts Sara and Erin Foster. They have been engaged since September 2021 and share their four-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

open image in gallery Hudson and Danny Fujikawa attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show ( Getty Images )

In December, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson revealed why she hasn’t started planning her wedding to Fujikawa yet.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Hudson said she wasn’t sure about what type of wedding she wanted to have, pondering: “I go back and forth, I go: ‘Do I really want a big wedding?’ We’re so happy. It’s not the first thing I need.

“It’s not really the golden ticket…a wedding. And we also don’t know where we’re gonna do it. But it will happen.”