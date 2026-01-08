Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump may be the president’s granddaughter, but that hasn’t stopped her from dating — even as she’s being trailed by Secret Service agents.

During Tuesday’s episode of the Impaulsive podcast hosted by the influencer and Donald Trump supporter, Logan Paul, the 18-year-old discussed the difficulties of going about life as a teenager with the protection of a federal agency that never strays too far.

“It’s tough. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough,” she told Paul. “It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day. It’s weird when you’re just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you. It’s weird.”

As far as dating goes, the golfer said she is still adjusting to the agents’ presence.

“To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re... going on a date with a guy and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she said. “But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I’ve learned, especially in the last year now... [that] yes, they’re following me, but also to focus and pretend like they’re not there.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, explained that she tries not to let the Secret Service’s proximity bother her when dating ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Kai Trump appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and revealed whether her grandfather would run for a third term ( YouTube/@Implausive )

During another portion of the podcast, Trump revealed that her grandfather has no plans to run for president again.

However, she did not completely shut down rumors that he could run for an unprecedented third term in office, noting there were still three years until the election.

On Paul’s podcast, she also lifted the lid on her feelings about former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom her grandfather defeated in the 2024 election. She told Paul that there is no “bad blood” between her and the Democrat, who is widely believed to be planning another bid for the White House in 2028.

“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely,” Kai said when Paul asked her opinion on Harris. “Like, I would never run and I don't want anything to do with politics.

“I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier, and I think there's radical left, there's radical right, and there's a lot of people who get too extreme.”

She added that she was “very much in the middle” and said Harris’s frosty relationship with her grandfather “is what it is.”