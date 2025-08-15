Logan Paul marries model Nina Agdal in extravagant Italian wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Logan Paul can now add husband to his list of titles in addition to YouTuber, boxer and WWE star.

According to various posts on his younger brother Jake’s Instagram Story on Friday, the elder Paul, 30, and model Nina Agdal, 33, were decked out in wedding attire in Lake Como, Italy, for their nuptials.

In addition to Jake and his fiancée, Julia Leerdam, attending the festivities, the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, was also there. “I’ve seriously been crying,” Jake wrote on top of one clip that appeared to show the couple reading their vows, with the ceremony being officiated by Logan’s Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak.

At the altar, Logan was seen wearing a white suit jacket and a black bow tie with black dress pants, while Agdal opted for a strapless lace dress with her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Adgal first revealed that she was engaged to Logan in a July 2023 interview with The Daily Mail. The pair also got engaged in Lake Como just two months after celebrating their first anniversary. She explained to the outlet that the way she and Paul met was admittedly a “wild” story.

Agdal and Paul got engaged in July 2023 at Lake Como, Italy, two months after celebrating their one-year anniversary ( Getty Images )

“We met at an event in NYC,” she recalled, noting how she found herself drawn to him at the time. “I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him.”

“I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink,” she continued. “I didn’t want to walk downstairs because of my bad back.”

Speculation began to swirl around the couple starting in June 2022, after they were spotted enjoying a romantic night out in London. Later that December, Paul confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting an adorable picture of him and the model canoodling. At the time, he wrote in the caption: “Lucky me.”

Logan and his now-wife announced the birth of their daughter in September 2024. The two shared a joint Instagram post at the time with a caption that read, “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

The couple announced their pregnancy with Agdal debuting her baby bump on Instagram, sharing sweet photos of her and Paul kissing and holding up ultrasound pictures of their baby. They captioned the carousel of photos: “Another Paul coming this Fall.”

The romance with Paul isn’t her first relationship with a public figure, having dated a variety of famous faces in the past, including Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, The Wanted’s Max George, and Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio.

She reportedly dated the latter for a year, travelling the globe with the Killers of the Flower Moon star after being spotted together at a New York City nightclub in May 2016.

Meanwhile, Paul was previously linked to Victoria’s Secret angel Josie Canseco, America’s Next Top Model contestant Jessica Serfaty, and Dave actor Chloe Bennett.