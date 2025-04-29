Logan Paul raises eyebrows with ‘woke’ claim about women ‘having it hard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Logan Paul has drawn confused reactions after deeming himself a “woke a**hole” for saying “women have it hard.”

The most recent episode of the influencer’s reality show, Paul American, showed Paul coming to terms with his wife, model Nina Agdal, being pregnant with a girl last year.

“Thinking about having a daughter, my mind went to some dark places, dude,” he said in a confessional during Thursday’s episode. “I don’t want to come across like a woke asshole, but like, dude, women have it hard. Women have it f***ing hard. And I empathize with them.”

However, many people weren’t sure what to make of the professional boxer’s statement, specifically questioning how the topic of women’s rights is considered “woke.”

The term “woke” is used to describe a heightened awareness of social justice issues, including race, gender, LGBT+ rights, and other forms of inequality. In recent years, it’s been co-opted as an insult, poking fun at what some see as over-the-top political correctness or performative activism.

“Women’s rights are considered ‘woke’ now……” one person wrote on X about Paul’s statement.

‘Women have it f***ing hard. And I empathize with them,’ Paul said during an episode of ‘Paul American’ ( Courtesy of Max )

Another added, “This brother thinks acknowledging misogyny and sexism is woke.”

Other commenters even questioned whether or not Paul was being “serious” with his statement.

“Is...is he being serious rn? Like this isnt a skit?” one X user questioned, while another wrote, “this seems so satirical, even for a guy like logan.”

Paul and his wife announced the birth of their daughter in September 2024. The two shared a joint Instagram post at the time with a caption that read, “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

The couple announced their pregnancy with Agdal debuting her baby bump on Instagram, sharing sweet photos of her and Paul kissing and holding up ultrasound pictures of their baby. They captioned the carousel of photos: “Another Paul coming this Fall.”

Agdal previously revealed that the pair got engaged in Lake Como, Italy, in July 2023, just two months after celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Speculation began to swirl around the couple starting in June 2022, after they were spotted enjoying a romantic night out in London. Later that December, Paul confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting a picture of him and the model canoodling. “Lucky me,” he wrote in the caption.