Brothers Logan and Jake Paul sparked speculation they may face off in a televised boxing match after posting an image of themselves staring each other down on social media.

The cryptic posts announced a show to be broadcast on the streaming service Max on Friday, March 27.

Both brothers shared the poster to their X/Twitter accounts with the caption: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on [Max].”

No fight has yet been confirmed.

Logan Paul, 29, began his boxing career in 2018 after being challenged by fellow YouTuber KSI. In 2020, he took part in an exhibition bout with former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. He subsequently transitioned into wrestling franchise WWE, which he has been involved with since 2021.

His younger brother Jake Paul, 28, made international headlines last November when he boxed former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Paul beat Tyson on points at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, in the latter’s first professional bout since 2005. Paul was accused of holding back in the fight, which streamed live on Netflix and was reportedly watched by more than 60 million households worldwide.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul in a teaser image released by Max ( Max )

They have since drawn criticism from boxing fans after the YouTube star labeled himself and the heavyweight legend “best friends.”

A video posted on Paul’s Instagram last week showed him hoisting Tyson, 58, onto his shoulders at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls, after the latter was sworn in for his second term as US President. “Best friends @miketyson,” read Paul’s caption.

“They played us for millions,” wrote one Instagram user, in response to the video of Paul and Tyson.

Another added, “Oh that fight was definitely rigged,” although Paul’s promotional company – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) – strenuously denied similar claims in November.

“MVP would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight,” a statement read. “Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

“Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.”