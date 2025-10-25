Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Vice President Kamala Harris says she’s “not done” with politics, giving the strongest indication yet that she may consider running for president in 2028.

In a BBC interview partially published Saturday, Harris, 61, said her grandnieces would “for sure” see a female president in their lifetime despite her heavy loss to President Donald Trump in 2024.

“Could it be you?” interviewer Laura Kuenssberg asked.

“Possibly,” Harris replied, while clarifying that she has not yet decided whether she’s running for president in the upcoming election.

“I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones,” she said.

Kamala Harris said her career in politics is far from over when asked by the BBC if she could be the first female president of the United States ( Getty )

Harris’s new book, 107 Days, recounts her brief presidential campaign after former President Joe Biden dropped out amid concerns over his health.

In the book, Harris stated that she did not have any immediate intentions to seek another major political position, writing, “I’ll no longer sit in DC in the grandeur of the ceremonial office. I will be with the people, in towns and communities where I can listen to their ideas on how we rebuild trust, empathy, and a government worthy of the ideals of this country.”

In the full BBC interview airing Sunday, Harris is expected to face questions about whether she should have urged Biden to step aside sooner, and if that might have changed the election outcome.

In the clips already released, Harris dismissed polls that rank her as an underdog, even behind actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, claiming she’s never listened to them.

"If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” Harris told the BBC.

Harris’ career in politics led her to consider running for California governor in 2026, but in July, she revealed she ultimately decided against it.

"For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office," Harris explained at the time.

In her BBC interview, Harris labeled Trump a “tyrant,” saying her warnings of his fascist behavior had been proven true. She criticized US business leaders and institutions for yielding too easily to the president.

“There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation,” she said.

Harris accused Trump of weaponizing the Justice Department and federal agencies, pointing to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension after he mocked Republicans’ reaction to influencer Charlie Kirk’s death as an example of Trump silencing critics.

"You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process,” Harris said.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed Harris’s remarks about Trump, telling the BBC, “When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint — the American people don't care about her absurd lies.”

“Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications,” Jackson added.