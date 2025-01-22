Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Theo Von has set the record straight about his viral accident during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In an X/Twitter video posted by 29-year-old Logan Paul and captioned: “MAKE CHAIRS GREAT AGAIN,” Von is seen sitting directly in front of the YouTuber when his chair suddenly collapses.

“Oh! It happened; I said it would,” Paul says before grabbing the stand-up comic by the arm to help him up.

“We got a seat here, we got a seat here,” Paul adds innocently, clearing an empty seat between him and his younger brother, Jake.

“I got it on video!” he proclaims, chuckling. “It actually happened. No way, I got it!”

“Did you really?” Von asks. “Let me see it!”

Theo Von speaking with Jake Paul during the inauguration ( Getty Images )

The clip has since amassed more than 11 million views, with one account resharing it and describing the scene as being an “accident.”

Von, 44, responded to the tweet, clarifying that it “wasn’t an accident. Paul kids thought it was [funny] to mess with the chair. there’s a time and a place ya know.”

In the comments below, one commenter wrote: “It’s good to know even the best comedians don’t know how to recover for this lol,” with Von agreeing: “hahah so true bro felt like i fell thru to another world.”

Another user expressed concern for Von, adding that they hoped he wasn’t injured. “Nah I’m all good mane [sic],” he assured.

That wasn’t the Paul brothers’ only inauguration antics. Later that night, Jake, 28, attended Trump’s Starlight Ball with fellow boxer Mike Tyson.

During the evening, Jake entertained guests by hoisting Tyson onto his shoulders. The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Best friends.”

Jake and Tyson’s attendance at Trump’s inauguration events doesn’t come as a surprise, as both have been vocal supporters of the Republican.

Last October, Jake released a YouTube video endorsing Trump.

“I think we can all agree that things just don’t feel right; America doesn’t feel good. It shows that we are more divided than ever, and I can’t just sit back and watch this blasphemy unfold in front of me any longer,” Jake said in the video.

“I like the fact that Donald Trump is a businessman, who has billions of dollars and won’t be influenced by some deal or some treaty that’s going to make himself personally rich.”

While he shared that he had rescinded his right to vote after moving to Puerto Rico in pursuit of becoming a boxing world champion, he said: “That doesn’t mean I can’t present my 80 million large audience with proper facts, numbers and data to encourage them to vote in the proper direction to quite literally save America.”

Tyson, too, shared his support of Trump in a September 2024 episode of the It Is What It Is sports podcast, saying: “Trump is going to win. Yeah, it’d be nice if he wins, yeah. I have my reasons [for wanting him to win]... He is just a good man. Listen, I don’t agree with all his s***. Nobody agrees with all my s***, but you know, they [are] good people. No one is perfect in this world. Everybody got their s***, you know.”