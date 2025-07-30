Julie Chrisley claims 28-month prison stay resulted in ‘lung condition’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julie Chrisley has blamed a newly developed health condition on her 28-month prison stint.

The 52-year-old former reality star, who was convicted on charges of tax evasion and fraud in 2022, shared her health issues during Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Chrisley Confessions 2.0, which she co-hosts with her husband Todd.

“I have a lung condition from being in prison,” Julie, who was held at FMC Lexington in Kentucky, said during the episode. Todd — who spent time in a different prison after he was convicted on similar charges in 2022 — chimed in and claimed her condition developed after she was surrounded by “black mold” in prison.

Julie agreed with his statement, claiming she was also surrounded by “asbestos” in the prison. “You will probably notice me at certain times trying to get a breath,” she said.

Todd added: “And that’s something we’re having to address right now because now this week you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist who’s going to do some tests on you.”

Julie Chrisley claimed there was ‘asbestos’ in prison that led to her lung condition ( Getty Images )

Julie didn’t share any further details about her health condition.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a statement to The Independent, but would not comment on the experience Julie allegedly had.

“It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane,” the statement reads. “We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

The Chrisleys were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy.

They were also both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Julie was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and Todd got 12 years behind bars.

However, the multimillionaire couple, whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023, were released in May after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. At the time, their daughter Savannah Chrisley, who pushed for the pardon, revealed that Trump said her parents “didn’t look like terrorists” and he wanted to give them “the full pardon.”

While Julie was held at a prison in Kentucky, Todd was incarcerated at FPC Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. And according to the couple, they didn’t keep in touch much while in the different prisons.

“We didn’t,” Julie said on her podcast, when reading a question from a fan asking how often she and Todd spoke during their prison time. “We had email, that was sporadic at best.”

However, Todd said he would have spoken with his wife, but she wanted to “abide by the rules in prison.”

“Me? I’m going to do what I need to do to make sure that I stay in touch with people I love,” Todd quipped, before Julie reiterated that she and her husband “did not get to speak at all” when they were in prison.

Todd and Julie have been married since 1996, and they share three children: Chase, 29, Savannah, 27, and Grayson, 19. Todd also shares two children, Lindsie, 35, and Kyle, 33, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry.