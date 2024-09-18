Julia Fox clarifies pregnancy status after posting photo of baby bump

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Julia Fox has clarified that she is not actually pregnant after posting a photo of her with a baby bump on social media.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Story on September 17 to share a video of herself posing in front of a mirror. As she wore a white crop top and matching shorts, Fox turned for the camera and showcased a pregnant-looking belly. In the caption, the Uncut Gems star simply wrote: “Oops.”

The actor quickly followed up in a second post to explain that she was actually wearing prosthetics for a role. “Omg it’s for a movie!!,” she wrote. “THE BELLY IS NOT REAL!!!”

Although she is not pregnant, Fox is a mother, sharing her three-year-old son, Valentino, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev. She’s also continued to be open about her approaches to parenting.

During an interview with The New Yorker last year, she discussed her “very working class” childhood, and how she hoped Valentino’s upbringing would be both similar and different to her own.

“I make sure that he knows how to do things for himself, even though he’s still just a baby,” she said. “I don’t want him to become super dependent on women. When I found out I was having a boy, I was a little disappointed – I’d wanted a girl. But I was also relieved, like, OK, I don’t have to warn her about all these things.”

open image in gallery Julia Fox showcases baby bump on Instagram ( @juliafox / Instagram )

She also described the values she wants Valentino to have, specifically regarding how he treats women. “I can’t have him becoming an abuser in any type of way. I can’t have him becoming incompetent and eventually making a female counterpart pay for that,” Fox said.

“I have to make sure that he knows how to do things for himself, knows the value of things, and ultimately just keeps it in his pants. I want my son to really step up and be a protector of women, someone who allows women the space and agency to feel safe and taken care of.”

open image in gallery Julia Fox clarifies she’s not pregnant ( @juliafox / Instagram )

The No Sudden Move star has also detailed her thoughts about raising her son in the public eye. During an interview with Variety in May, she claimed she believes it’s “almost like a disservice” to keep her child out of the spotlight.

“It’s like I have this very highly coveted thing [and] I want to share that with my son. We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to own it too,” she explained, referring to the term for children who have successful careers in the same field as their famous parents.

She added: “He can’t be like, ‘I’m not really a nepo baby,’ he needs to be like, ‘Yes I’m a nepo baby, and what?’”