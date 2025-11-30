JoJo Siwa reveals she was rushed to the hospital before Black Friday performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JoJo Siwa has shared a health update after she was rushed to the hospital just hours before taking the stage.

The pop star, 22, was preparing to perform at the Mall of America on Black Friday when she experienced extreme stomach pains, she said in a TikTok video posted Saturday.

“So long story short, every time that I've been dancing for the last couple of days or even just like walking like anything, my stomach would just really, really hurt,” Siwa said in the video. “And I don't know why, but it just kind of passed, and so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it's that time of the month, maybe it's a cramp, I don't know.”

The Dance Moms alum said that on Black Friday, the pain was especially excruciating and left her unable to breathe, so she tried to sleep and then decided to take a bath, saying: “In my head, I’m like, ‘I need those muscles to calm down because I gotta perform.”

She continued, “That set it off 100 times worse. I was in [the bathtub] for maybe four minutes, and all of a sudden I was like, I have to get out immediately 'cause I knew I was gonna black out and I felt like I was gonna throw up.”

JoJo Siwa revealed she was rushed to the hospital on Black Friday ( Getty Images for GLAAD )

The dancer then got help from her mom, who called an ambulance to their house. Once the ambulance arrived, Siwa said she asked the EMTs to help her get released before noon so she could still make her performance at the Mall of America. She then received pain medicine and an ultrasound, where it was revealed that she had an ovarian cyst that burst and bled into her stomach.

“So that's what was causing the excruciating pain — anytime that the blood in your stomach moves, that's the bleeding in the stomach,” Siwa said. “It's like brutal pain, and long story short, [it] should revolve itself. It should stop on its own.”

With pain relief from the medicine, Siwa made it out of the hospital within two hours and went to her scheduled appearance at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. However, the singer said she has to return to the doctor to ensure everything is alright as she continues to work and be active.

“We're going to keep it pushing, and if I vomit or if I have that excruciating pain burst again, I got to go immediately back in, but we should be okay,” she said.

Fans shared their support for Siwa in the comments, with some who attended Friday’s performance praising her resilience.

“And you were only 10 minutes late!?” one wrote. “We would’ve never known.. so sorry! Minnesota was thankful for you! Me and my daughter won’t ever forget it!”

Another wrote, “All this and you still slayed that performance.” One person added, “I’m so glad you’re ok!! You crushed it at the mall!! Thank you for being there for us but please take care of you!! Your own health and happiness are the most important.”