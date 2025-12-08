Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Simpson has said she feels bad for women turning to plastic surgery to improve their romantic relationships, after she portrayed a distressed woman with a botched face in the new TV show, All’s Fair.

The 45-year-old singer and actor played Lee-Ann, the wife of a rock star who seeks revenge after he pressured her into undergoing numerous cosmetic surgeries.

Simpson said in a new interview that she understands that people get surgery to make themselves happier, but she cautioned women that it will not improve their relationships with men.

“I just feel bad for anybody that would do that for a man,” she told Allure. “I understand plastic surgery. It's for you, and if you feel you actually need it and would be happy with [the results], and it would make your day better, make your life better… but as far as make your relationship better, no.”

Simpson said that “it will never work because men are men.”

open image in gallery Jessica Simpson as Lee-Ann in ‘All’s Fair’ ( Hulu/Disney+ )

open image in gallery Jessica Simpson photographed in September ( Getty Images )

“There's always somebody that [is going to find] something in someone [else] that you don't have,” she added. “And if you just keep chasing that, it's endless.”

For the role, Simpson looked unrecognizable in layers of prosthetic makeup that gave her deformed lips and cheeks.

Her character told the lawyers, played by Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Glenn Close, that her husband would force her into undergoing surgeries because she didn’t look hot or young enough, and that one surgeon in particular would operate on her at her husband’s request.

Speaking about the role, Simpson said: “If a man were to be able to do that to me, and that's what I ended up looking like, that botched… It was kind of easy to be a little bit psychotic, yeah? It’s like, I definitely wanted revenge, but I also feel like I carried her pain with it. She was vulnerable.”

The show follows Kardashian, Watts and Nash-Betts as a trio of affluent female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own practice in Los Angeles, specializing in high-profile divorce settlements for the rich and famous.

The season premiered in November to terrible reviews from critics and reached a 3 per cent score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite being critically panned, the show became the biggest Hulu Original scripted series to premiere in three years and was immediately renewed for a second season.

open image in gallery Jessica Simpson in ‘All’s Fair’ ( Disney/Ser Baffo )

Its stars have hit back at the negative reviews, with Close telling Variety that the show had been judged prematurely.

“I personally think that the first three episodes were the weakest,” she said. “That was a tough way to start. I’ve seen all nine episodes, and I think it actually adds up to something.”

The Fatal Attraction star added that she had been impressed by Kardashian on set, saying: “What surprised me was Kim’s seriousness of intent.”

“She always knew her lines,” continued Close. “She never was late. She always was prepared. She had no pretensions that she was a great actress, but she was smart enough to have people around her who she could learn from. If she was a big ego or what I call a ‘life-is-too-short person,’ I would have been unhappy, but she’s not.”