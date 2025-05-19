Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Simpson made her triumphant return to live TV for the first time in 15 years on the season 23 finale of American Idol.

During Sunday’s three-hour episode, the 44-year-old singer and actor gave two special performances; first of her new song “Blame You” followed by her hit 2005 cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” She duetted the latter with former American Idol contestant Josh King, who had been eliminated weeks earlier.

Hours before her surprise guest appearance, Simpson shared a clip on Instagram of her entering her on-set trailer, writing: “American Idol Rehearsal.”

Simpson’s return to live TV comes months after she released her first new music since her 2010 album, Happy Christmas. Titled Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, the EP consists of five songs, including “Blame You.”

Following its March release, the reality TV star performed her first concert in 15 years at the Luck Reunion music festival in Spicewood, Texas. She explained at the time that her long-awaited return to music was inspired by her ongoing divorce from Eric Johnson.

“I was in a very intuitive state and I had asked some very personal questions on the home front and I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different,” she told the festival crowd. “You know, when we open our hearts, sometimes we’re vulnerable and it just gets broken and maybe sometimes we forget that we’ve been broken for a really long time.”

Jessica Simpson performs 'These Boots Are Made For Walking' on 'American Idol' season 26 finale ( ABC )

Simpson wasn’t the only major musical guest to appear on the American Idol finale. The Goo Goo Dolls, Patti LaBelle, Salt-N-Pepa, Josh Groban, and Jennifer Holliday were also among the guest performers.

The evening started off with the three finalists, Jamal Brown, John Foster, and Breanna Nix, competing for the crown.

Brown, 27, paired up with country star Jelly Roll for a performance of his 2024 songs “Liar” and “Unpretty,” while Foster, 18, was joined by judge Luke Bryan for a rendition of “Deeper Than the Holler.” Nix, 25, sang “Daddy’s DNA” with singer-songwriter Brandon Lake.

In the end, Brown was crowned the winner, making him the first Black winner since season two victor Ruben Studdard in 2003. Foster came in second place, followed by Nix in third.

For his win, Brown received a recording contract and a significant cash prize, though it’s unknown exactly how much he was awarded, as the amount has reportedly changed since the show started.

“I’m still trying to process this… God is so good,” he wrote on Instagram of his victory.

“From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”