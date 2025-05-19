Jessica Simpson returns to live TV for first time in 15 years to help crown new American Idol
Singer performed her new song ‘Blame You’ and her hit cover of ‘These Boots Are Made for Walkin’
Jessica Simpson made her triumphant return to live TV for the first time in 15 years on the season 23 finale of American Idol.
During Sunday’s three-hour episode, the 44-year-old singer and actor gave two special performances; first of her new song “Blame You” followed by her hit 2005 cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” She duetted the latter with former American Idol contestant Josh King, who had been eliminated weeks earlier.
Hours before her surprise guest appearance, Simpson shared a clip on Instagram of her entering her on-set trailer, writing: “American Idol Rehearsal.”
Simpson’s return to live TV comes months after she released her first new music since her 2010 album, Happy Christmas. Titled Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, the EP consists of five songs, including “Blame You.”
Following its March release, the reality TV star performed her first concert in 15 years at the Luck Reunion music festival in Spicewood, Texas. She explained at the time that her long-awaited return to music was inspired by her ongoing divorce from Eric Johnson.
“I was in a very intuitive state and I had asked some very personal questions on the home front and I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different,” she told the festival crowd. “You know, when we open our hearts, sometimes we’re vulnerable and it just gets broken and maybe sometimes we forget that we’ve been broken for a really long time.”
Simpson wasn’t the only major musical guest to appear on the American Idol finale. The Goo Goo Dolls, Patti LaBelle, Salt-N-Pepa, Josh Groban, and Jennifer Holliday were also among the guest performers.
The evening started off with the three finalists, Jamal Brown, John Foster, and Breanna Nix, competing for the crown.
Brown, 27, paired up with country star Jelly Roll for a performance of his 2024 songs “Liar” and “Unpretty,” while Foster, 18, was joined by judge Luke Bryan for a rendition of “Deeper Than the Holler.” Nix, 25, sang “Daddy’s DNA” with singer-songwriter Brandon Lake.
In the end, Brown was crowned the winner, making him the first Black winner since season two victor Ruben Studdard in 2003. Foster came in second place, followed by Nix in third.
For his win, Brown received a recording contract and a significant cash prize, though it’s unknown exactly how much he was awarded, as the amount has reportedly changed since the show started.
“I’m still trying to process this… God is so good,” he wrote on Instagram of his victory.
“From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I’m so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream.”
