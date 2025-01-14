Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Simpson has spoken out about the “painful” reality of her split from Eric Johnson, after 10 years of marriage.

The 44-year-old actor confirmed that she and the former NFL player have broken up in a new statement shared on Monday (January 13) night. She explained that amid the challenges of their separation, she and her ex are focused on their children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she told People. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Simpson sparked speculation in November that she was getting divorced with a cryptic post on social media.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she wrote on Instagram. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Jessica Simpson says she and her ex-husabdn Eric John as ‘living separately’ amid divorce ( Getty Images )

The following day, Simpson’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, was approached by TMZ reporters and denied the rumors of the singer’s split.

That same month, Page Six reported that the “Irresistible” star wasn’t attending her children’s school events with her Johnson. She also posted pictures on Instagram of herself without her wedding ring on.

“In years past, Jess always attended events at the school either solo or with Eric,” a source told PageSix. “Never Eric alone. But recently it’s just been Eric. As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of gossip among the parents.”

Simpson and Johnson started dating in 2010, before tying the knot in 2014.

In 2023, Simpson opened up about moving between Tennessee and Hollywood for the sake of her career and children. She also recalled a “hilarious experience” while renting a house in Nashville with her family.

“Being in Nashville, even my kids are like: ‘You laugh the whole time. You’re so happy,’” she said, during an interview with E! News in August 2023. “It’s because I’m not on guard. I’m with a lot of like-minded people. It’s not about the celebrities - it’s really about the music and the heart and the conversation.”

Simpson was previously married to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005. Johnson played for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.