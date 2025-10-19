Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has responded to her recent claims that she has never truly been loved.

Lopez, 56, and Ojani Noa were married for 11 months from 1997 to 1998. Lopez, who started dating Sean “Diddy” Combs shortly after her marriage to Noa ended, went on to marry three more times — most recently to Ben Affleck. Their divorced was finalized earlier this year.

On a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, host Howard Stern asked Lopez if she thought she has “truly been loved,” to which she responded: “No.” Asked whether she ever “really experienced loving someone,” Lopez said yes.

Lopez also argued that while she still believes she’s lovable, her exes were “just not capable” of loving her.

Noa, appearing to have taken offense to that comment, posted a blistering rant against Lopez over the weekend, accusing the Marry Me star of cheating and caring more about her career than their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa were married for 11 months ( Getty Images )

“Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” Noa, 51, began. “The problem is not us. Not me. The problem is you. You’re the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants.”

He said Lopez has “been ‘loved’ a few times.”

“You have been married 4 times. And have had countless relationships in between. You’ve had good relationships… Me for example,” he wrote.

Noa claimed to have moved out of state to support the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, leaving his job and family behind to care for her.

“You chose fame and fortune moving apart of our relationship,” Noa continued. “You decided to lie, to cheat on me and even though I stayed. I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive. You even begged me to stay because at the time you didn’t want bad press caring more about you.”

Noa, who did not elaborate on the cheating allegations, also accused Lopez of caring more about “the fast line of her career/stardom” than him.

“I couldn’t stay anymore and deal with the constantly lying,” Noa said. “That’s why I left you. That’s why I divorced you.

“Tell the truth for once,” he added. “Let people know you are the problem. You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself.”

The Independent has requested comment from a representative for Lopez.

After divorcing Noa, Lopez was then married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. After calling off her first engagement to Affleck in 2003, she was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Affleck married in July 2022, before announcing their split two years later.

Stern asked Lopez if her relationships have ever seemed like they’re “doomed from the beginning,” but the Kiss of the Spider Woman star laughed and said no.

“I live my life very out loud, even though I was in the public eye, and I wanted to share my life with someone,” she explained. “I want someone to be there when I’m having my big important moments on the red carpet. I want someone to be there when I'm doing whatever, or when we're going to the store.”