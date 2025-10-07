Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite on red carpet one year after divorce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited publicly for the first time since their divorce on the red carpet for the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York City.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 56, and Good Will Hunting star, 53, filed for divorce in August 2024, with Lopez calling the split, which was finalised in January, “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Nevertheless, Lopez and Affleck looked surprisingly cordial as they celebrated Bill Condon’s remake of the 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman, in which Lopez stars as the titular character.

“She’s amazing in the movie,” said Affleck, whose production company Artists Equity is one of the producers behind the film, gushing about his ex-wife in an interview with Extra.

“I just can’t wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight,” he said.

Affleck also praised Lopez’s work ethic, saying: “Early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this… she just was going to give it her all and she did.”

He continued: “She worked enormously hard. You get to see all of her many gifts. She’s somebody who grew up watching classic musicals.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for the first time since their divorce at the premiere of 'Kiss of a Spider Woman' in New York City ( Getty Images )

Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman is set in 1981 during Argentina’s Dirty War and follows prisoner Luis Molina (Tonatiuh) who fantasises about sharing a cell with actor Ingrid Luna (Lopez).

The director has previously made musicals, including Chicago and Dreamgirls, in one take. “I was like, ‘F*** me! I better get it right then,’” Lopez said of the challenge.

Lopez and Affleck’s reunion comes after Lopez explained that she learned so much from the split that she now sees it as one of the most positive experiences of her life in September.

open image in gallery The couple appeared close as they posed for cameras at the launch of Lopez's new musical ( Getty Images )

“Because it changed me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow,” the actor, who was working on Kiss of the Spider Woman while her marriage to Affleck was coming to an end, explained.

“It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

Lopez and Affleck had previously been engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind romance. They rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after almost 20 years apart and married in a Las Vegas wedding a year later.