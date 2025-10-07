Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Affleck could not be prouder of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.

The 53-year-old actor made a rare comment about his family at the Monday premiere of his other ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, in New York City. They recently finalized their divorce after two years of marriage.

After gushing about Lopez’s “spectacular” performance in the film — which his company, Artists Equity, produced — he took a moment to applaud his and Garner’s kids, Violet, 19, Fin (formerly Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 13.

“I could not be more proud of my children. I can’t even tell you,” he told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “[Violet] takes after her mom. She’s spectacular,” he added about his eldest child, who continued her call for mask mandates last month with a powerful speech at the United Nations.

Affleck also expressed how happy he is to be co-parenting with 13 Going on 30 star Garner, whom he divorced in 2018.

open image in gallery Ben Affleck says his daughter Violet ‘takes after her mom’ Jennifer Garner ( Getty Images )

“I’m very lucky that I’ve got a great partner and that we got great kids. It’s the joy of my life, and I’m just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day,” he concluded.

Earlier this year after Affleck’s divorce from Lopez was finalized, rumors swirled that he and Garner could reconcile after he was seen hugging her at their child’s birthday party. The two separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and divorced three years later.

open image in gallery Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck sparked rekindling rumors after hugging at their child's birthday ( Getty Images )

A source told Page Six in March that Affleck “would love another chance” with Garner “if the timing is ever right.”

They added: “At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

However, a source for Garner — who has been dating tech company CEO John Miller since 2018 — said the feeling is “not mutual,” adding: “Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”

Affleck and Garner have remained close friends and co-parents despite their separation, with the pair spotted volunteering at an unhoused community together on Thanksgiving last November.

Meanwhile, during the red carpet event, Affleck also publicly reunited with Lopez for the first time since their split.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for the first time since their divorce at the premiere of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' in New York City ( Getty Images )

“She’s amazing in the movie,” Affleck said during an interview with Extra at the film’s premiere. “Early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this… she just was going to give it her all and she did. She worked enormously hard. You get to see all of her many gifts. She’s somebody who grew up watching classic musicals.”

Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January after two years of marriage. While most of the financial details of the split remained private, it was reported that each person would keep what they earned throughout the duration of their brief marriage, according to the Daily Mail.