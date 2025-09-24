Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Violet Affleck, the daughter of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, continued her calls for mask mandates Tuesday, delivering a speech at the United Nations at an event titled “Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action.”

The 19-year-old, who says she contracted a “post-viral condition” in 2019, has been an outspoken advocate for stronger public health protections.

Appearing before the U.N. wearing a mask and goggles, Violet said her address: “We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future. But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

She went on to criticize adults who played to the “relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID.”

Violet, who is currently studying at Yale University, continued: “Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us.

open image in gallery Violet Affleck spoke at the ‘Healthy Indoor Air: A Global Call to Action’ event at the U.N. on Tuesday ( UN Web TV )

“As Dr. Akiko Iwasaki says, at this point, the whole population is the control group, and after only five years, long COVID has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children in five years and under.”

She added that she was “terrified” for children who “will not know a world without debilitating pain and exhaustion, who cannot trust their bodies to play, explore, and imagine” after being infected by COVID-19.

“I am furious on their behalf,” she said. “It is a neglect of the highest order to look children in the eyes and say, ‘We knew how to protect you and we didn't do it.’ We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease, something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world today would kill for, and we refuse to use it.”

She concluded by declaring that filtered air is a “human right” and should be available as freely as filtered water.

“We can create clean air infrastructure that is so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary, tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it,” she said.

open image in gallery Violet has appeared alongside her mother at public events in the past ( AFP/Getty )

Last year, Violet stood before the LA County Board of Supervisors to ask them to “confront the long COVID crisis” by increasing coronavirus safety measures in hospitals, jails and detention centres.

“You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment, and most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer,” she told the governing body.

Garner and Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children: Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina and Samuel, 13.