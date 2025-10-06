Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez has deflected a question about her divorce from Ben Affleck while promoting her new film on Today.

During Monday’s episode of the talk show, the “On the Floor” singer was promoting her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, when one of the show’s co-hosts, Craig Melvin, asked her about the split.

Nearly two decades after dating and postponing their 2003 wedding, the couple rekindled their romance and were married in 2022 before Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The process was finalized in January 2025.

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben,” Melvin started to say before the “Let’s Get Loud” singer interrupted saying, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

Melvin then clarified that he only brought up Lopez’s ex-husband because Affleck is an executive producer on Kiss of the Spider Woman.

open image in gallery ‘If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,’ Lopez said about her upcoming film ( Getty Images )

Lopez laughed and praised Affleck for his involvement in the film. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she said. “And I will always give him that credit.”

“And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going,” she added, referencing her divorce.

The Wedding Planner actor previously discussed her divorce while speaking on CBS Sunday Morning last week, calling it “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“Because it changed me,” she explained. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized earlier this year ( Getty Images )

“It was a really tough time,” Lopez recalled about working on the film while dealing with her divorce. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

Lopez and Affleck had previously been engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind romance. They reignited their relationship in July 2021 after almost 20 years apart and married in a Las Vegas wedding a year later, in July 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, although court documents revealed the pair had split over a year earlier in April 2023. The news came amidst widely circulating rumors of a separation.

The former couple settled their divorce through mediation in September 2024. While most of the financial details of the split have remained private, it has been reported that each person will keep what they earned throughout the duration of their brief marriage.

The couple, who married without a prenup, also reportedly came to an agreement on the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion that they purchased together, although the details have not been publicly filed. Lopez also dropped “Affleck” from her legal name when the divorce was finalized.