Jennifer Lopez has shared her stance about tying the knot again.

The 55-year-old actor quipped about getting married a fifth time, nearly a year after her divorce from Ben Affleck, during her concert in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday. In one moment of the show, which is part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, she read signs from fans in the crowd , including one that said: “JLO, marry me?”

However, the “On The Floor” singer said that marriage wasn’t in the cards for her anymore.

“I think I’m done with that,” she responded to the fan’s sign, in a video of the concert posted to X. “I’ve tried that a few times.”

Lopez has been married four times. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. After calling off her first engagement to Affleck in the early 2000s, she was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The pair welcomed two children, 17-year-old twins Emme and Max.

The Atlas star reconciled her relationship with Affleck in 2021, and they tied the knot a year later. However, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, after two years of marriage.

She spoke out about the split in October, telling Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine that she didn’t have any regrets about her relationship with Affleck or her decision to end it.

“That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it,” Lopez explained. “I think to myself, ‘F***, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it.’”

She also said that she wasn’t necessarily interested in dating someone new.

“I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f***ing do when it’s just me flying on my own,” she said.

Meanwhile, Affleck broke his silence on the divorce in March, while speaking to GQ about how he presents himself in the public eye.

“My life is actually pretty drama-free. And so even if I have the same events that people have—I’m sure in your mind you’re thinking, Oh, well, you just got divorced,” the Gone Girl star said. “That’s not drama-free. And I understand that instinct, but all of this is pretty adult, and for all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, and I said, ‘Well, this is really the experience,’ their eyes would glaze over with boredom.”

As part of her tour, Lopez will be performing in Tenerife, Spain on Friday. The event will continue around Europe this summer, with stops in Italy, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The singer’s tour will end with a show in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.