Ben Affleck had nothing but praise for his former wife Jennifer Lopez as he walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2, taking a moment to reflect on their ongoing bond and the joy of seeing both their families come together.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the star-studded event on Wednesday (16 April), Affleck, 52, said it was a “great night,” revealing that he was joined by his three children - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 - as well as Lopez’s 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“It’s a great night. The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here,” he said. “I’m very, very excited. I’m proud of the movie, I love the movie, and I love it when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting.”

Affleck’s warm comments come just a month after he spoke candidly to GQ about the couple’s high-profile breakup, which was finalised in August 2024—two years after their wedding in July 2022.

Despite the end of their marriage, Affleck has remained vocal about his affection and respect for Lopez, 55.

“For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular,” he said at the premiere. “She’s great to my kids. I have a great ongoing relationship with her kids. I love her kids—they’re wonderful. She’s an enormously important, tremendous person with a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.”

Lopez has also remained close with Affleck’s children from his previous marriage to actress Jennifer Garner. The blended family dynamic, Affleck suggested, is something he deeply values and takes pride in nurturing.

“The relationships that you can have with children like that - it’s the joy of my life,” he continued. “Those kids are amazing, and I’m glad this is a movie they wanted to come to.”

Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner commented that it was “really dope” to see both sets of children present and that Affleck appeared to be “continuing those relationships” in a healthy, respectful way.

Affleck also addressed the public speculation that often surrounds celebrity breakups, acknowledging the online tendency to sensationalise or assume drama where there is none.

“There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” he told GQ. “I have nothing but respect for her. Honestly, the truth is much more quotidian than people would probably believe or find interesting.”

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Affleck and Lopez appear committed to keeping their families connected. Their ongoing friendship and support for one another have been widely praised by fans as a refreshing example of a modern, blended family dynamic done right.

The Accountant 2, which sees Affleck return to his role as Christian Wolff, is set for release on April 25. The original film, released in 2016, was a surprise box office hit. The sequel is expected to dive deeper into Wolff’s backstory and reunite Affleck with co-stars including Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.