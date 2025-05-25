Jennifer Lopez sued for £112,000 over sharing paparazzi photos of herself

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for resharing paparazzi photos that a photographer and his agency allege were used without their permission.

The 55-year-old singer, who recently received facial stitches for an onstage injury, posted pictures of herself attending a pre-Golden Globes party held by Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair in Los Angeles in January.

Lopez wore a white Silvia Tcherassi Daniela dress with a V-neckline and floral design. She topped the outfit with a fur coat and accessorised the look with Gianvito Rossi’s Elle shoes and a Chanel bag.

She posted the glamorous photos to her Instagram and X/Twitter pages, where she boasts over 248 million and 43.6 million followers respectively, with the caption: “GG Weekend Glamour”. The images were subsequently shared across various fan and fashion pages.

Edwin Blanco, the photographer who took the images, and his agency, Backgrid, have now filed separate lawsuits saying they own the copyright to the photos. They are seeking up to $150,000 (£112,000) damages each per photo.

Blanco and Backgrid say that the images were used "to promote Ms Lopez's public appearances, boost user engagement, increase shareability, and lend credibility to her branded content”.

The legal documents state: "Ms Lopez's unauthorised use of the Images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion.

Jennifer Lopez at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Golden Globes party on the night the photos were taken ( Getty )

"For example, Ms Lopez used the Images to spotlight the designer of her clothing and jewellery, leveraging the publicity from the event to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships."

The lawsuit also allege that Blanco and his agency contacted representatives for Lopez after she shared the pictures and that they had come to an agreement on payment, however the deal had still not been signed by the singer.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lopez.

The “On the Floor” singer has been sued for using images of herself on two previous occasions, including in 2019 and 2020. Both disputes were settled out of court, with the final agreement not publicly disclosed.

Other celebrities have also been subject to similar lawsuits, including Gigi Hadid in 2019, prompting her to post a lengthy statement calling the action “absurd”. Khloe Kardashian and Dua Lipa have also been at the centre of legal action over the use of their own photos.