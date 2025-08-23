Jennifer Aniston’s friends love her new boyfriend: ‘Makes her feel safe’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston’s friends have reportedly given the seal of approval to her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Aniston and Curtis were romantically linked in July, when they were spotted boarding a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with the actor’s friends, including Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Page Six also spotted Curtis and Aniston dining at the Ventana Big Sur, a luxury California coastal resort, in June.

Now, a source has told People that Curtis is a “great” match for Aniston, and her close friends are big fans. “Her close friends love him. He's amazing to be around,” the source, told the publication Friday. “He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it.”

The source claimed that while Aniston is “so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects” throughout her career, her boyfriend has “helped her turn inwards and slow down a bit.”

Curtis also appears supportive of his girlfriend’s career. This week, he was seen attending Aniston’s LolaVie hair care brand event in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston’s close friends ‘love’ her new boyfriend Jim Curtis, sources say ( Getty Images / Instagram )

“She can be very hard on herself,” the source added. “He supports her in a way that feels new.”

While a separate source told People that Aniston and Curtis are still “early” in their relationship, and have only been dating casually for a couple of months, but things are looking “really positive.”

“He feels very safe for her,” the source added.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Aniston for comment.

At Thursday’s LolaVie event, a video posted on Instagram by Entertainment Tonight, showed Curtis sitting at a table with a big smile on his face. An eyewitness also told the publication that he was “lowkey, engaged, laughing,” and he “seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”

Months before Aniston and Curtis were romantically linked, he showed his support for her on Instagram. In April, he liked a video that she posted about the fitness program Pvolve, commenting with a red heart emoji and a flexed biceps emoji.

In May, Aniston shared a photo of different books she was reading in her “Sunday Funday photo dump,” including a copy of Curtis and Sara Hadir’s book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness. She tagged Curtis in the post, and he responded with three red heart eyes emojis in the comments.

Aniston has also supported Curtis, who describes himself as a “wellness pioneer” and “hypnotist” on his website. On Instagram, she liked different videos that Curtis posted on Instagram in June, including one about his favorite books and another where he shared his mantra for manifesting the opportunities you want in your life.

Aniston hasn’t been in a public relationship since her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, after nearly three years of marriage. Before that, she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

The Morning Show star previously shared her thoughts about getting into a relationship. She told Allure in 2022 that when it comes to the possibility of tying the knot a third time, she’d “never say never.” However, she still didn’t have “any interest” in getting married again, she said.

“I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say: ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say: ‘That was a tough day,’” she said.