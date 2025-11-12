Jennifer Aniston boasts about new boyfriend Jim Curtis in rare comment: ‘He’s quite extraordinary’
The ‘Friends’ star made her relationship Instagram official earlier this month
Jennifer Aniston is raving about her new boyfriend, hypnotist Jim Curtis, with whom she recently went Instagram official.
The 56-year-old Friends star spoke about Curtis at length for the first time during an interview with Elle, published Thursday. Although the publication referred to her boyfriend as a “hypnotist” and “transformational coach,” Aniston said he’s much more than that.
“Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does,” she said. “He’s quite extraordinary and helps many, many people.”
“He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity,” she went on to explain about her partner’s career. “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”
The Morning Show star hard-launched her relationship with Curtis on Instagram earlier this month, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of herself hugging him from behind.
“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji.
Aniston was first romantically linked to Curtis back in July, when they were spotted boarding a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with the actor’s friends, including Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Page Six also spotted Curtis and Aniston dining at the Ventana Big Sur, a luxury California coastal resort, that same month.
One week after the trip to Europe, Curtis shared a newsletter in which he said he had discovered “joy” and “magic.”
“I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis,” he wrote.
Last month, The Switch star addressed how she feels about starting a family one day. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Aniston said she had decided against adoption after trying IVF for years and experiencing fertility issues.
“When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way: selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it,” she explained.
The actor said that having children “just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was”, and recalled the heartbreaking moment when doctors told her she had done all she could.
“It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say, ‘That’s it’ – because there is a weird moment when that happens,” she said.
Aniston recently told Harper’s Bazaar UK she felt pressured to address the ongoing “narrative” that suggested she hadn’t had kids because she is “a selfish workaholic.”
“They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes,” Aniston explained during the interview, published in October.
Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.
