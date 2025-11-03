Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston has introduced the world to her new boyfriend Jim Curtis.

The Friends actor, 56, went Instagram official with the transformational coach and master hypnotherapist on Sunday (2 November), calling him her “love”.

Aniston, who has been romantically linked to Curtis since July, shared a photo of the pair hugging, and captioned the post: “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.” She added a red heart emoji.

Thousands of the actor’s followers responded in the comments, sending the couple well wishes.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

MailOnline reports that the star brought Curtis on a holiday in July along with Jason Bateman, her co-star in the 2011 comedy film Horrible Bosses, and his wife Amanda Anka.

One week after the trip, Curtis, who has written two books, shared a newsletter in which he said he has discovered “joy” and “magic”.

“I am back from vacation and what an experience! When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”

He continued: “I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed – now I look back and realise, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Aniston has gone Instagram official with Jim Curtis ( Instagram )

Curtis concluded: “The possibility of something better – more aligned, more free, more meaningful – is always here.”

Aniston, who has opened up about her 20-year struggle to have kids, recently said she had decided against adoption after trying IVF.

“There’s a point where it’s, like, out of my control,” she said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “There’s literally nothing I can do about it.

“When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way: selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it.”

open image in gallery Jim Curtis is a transformational coach and master hypnotherapist ( Instagram )

Aniston said having children “just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was”, and recalled the heartbreaking moment when doctors told her she had done all she could.

“It’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say, ‘That’s it’ – because there is a weird moment when that happens,” she recalled.

Aniston also previously criticised the speculation and scrutiny she has faced as a woman without children.

The Morning Show star said she felt pressured to address “the narrative” that suggested she hadn’t had kids because she is “a selfish workaholic”.

open image in gallery Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux ( Getty Images )

“They didn’t know my story, or what I’d been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don’t go out there and tell them my medical woes,” Aniston told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

The actor said her personal life is not anybody’s business but “there comes a point when you can’t not hear the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won’t have a family”.