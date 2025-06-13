Jennie Garth reveals her daughter with ex-husband Peter Facinelli found him on Raya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennie Garth has recalled a situation where she and Peter Facinelli’s daughter found her father on the dating app Raya.

On Thursday, during the Beverly Hills 90210 actor’s appearance on the I Do, Part 2 podcast with TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, she mentioned that her daughter Luca, 27, found her ex-husband, Facinelli, on Raya while he was still single.

A representative for Facinelli, 52, has since told The Independent that he only went on “one date” through the Raya app. “It was with his current partner Lily Anne Harrison, who he’s been with for ten years,” they said. “They share a two-and-a-half-year-old and are very happy.”

Garth, 53, said on the podcast: “My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya. And his age range that he was looking for, was also the age range of his oldest daughter. So, she came across him on her thing.”

The couple were married from 2001 to 2013. after their split, Facinelli proposed to Harrison in 2020. Meanwhile, Garth has been on and off with her husband, David Abrams, since 2014.

‘His age range that he was looking for, was also the age range of his oldest daughter,” Garth said ( Getty )

In addition to Luca, Garth and Facinelli share daughters Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18. The former couple has continued to co-parent together while also speaking about their 11-year marriage over the years.

During an interview with E! News in February, the What I Like About You actor said she and Facinelli weren’t always on good terms following their divorce. “For so many years, it wasn't as fun as it could have been, and we made it seem like it was great, and it was all rainbows and ponies. But it was not at times.” she said.

Garth credited the change in their relationship with when the Twilight actor appeared on her I Choose Me podcast back in November 2024.

“It really cleared the air for us in a lot of ways, to reconnect as just people, instead of like a divorced couple, the mom and the dad and not agreeing on stuff,” she continued. “I like Peter. He likes me. I mean, obviously we were together for 17 years. And I love his fiancée and his new son. It's just nice to be open and be easy.”

Recently, the two came together to celebrate their youngest daughter’s high school graduation. Garth commemorated the moment on Instagram, which featured a family photo including Facinelli as she captioned the post, “She did it!! My baby girl graduated high school!”

“I am so beyond proud of her!! My heart is filled with so much excitement to see her fly! I love you so much @fionaeveee.”