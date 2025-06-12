Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Influencer Delaney Rowe is opening up about her love life amid rumors she’s dating The Office star B.J. Novak.

In April, sources told People that Novak and Rowe were in a relationship. This came after they were spotted together at New York’s Bowery Hotel in December and at The Official How Long Gone After Party at The Standard in November. However, neither of them has publicly commented about the dating rumors.

During Wednesday’s episode of journalist Liz Plank’s podcast, Boy Problems, Rowe, 29, gave an update about her current relationship status. However, she didn’t mention Novak by name.

“I’m dating,” she explained. “The cuffs aren’t on. I’m not fully booed-up. I am dating and it is going okay.”

When Plank asked how the relationship was going on a scale of one to 10, Rowe said things were “a little dramatic right now.” Rowe then confessed that with the issues in her relationship, she “was the problem” and she had to “reconcile” with that.

Delaney Rowe was first spotted with B.J. Novak in December 2024 ( Getty Imgaes )

“I was not sure. So I was sort of non-committal for a long period of time,” she said. “And when he was like very sure. And so now I am sure, and he’s like, ‘I don’t really trust your intentions at this point.’ And now I’ve had to sort of rap for my motherf***ing life on this one.”

She clarified that while she wants to prove to her partner that she’s “trustworthy,” there wasn’t any “bad behavior” in the relationship.

“It was just me [being] not quite ready,” Rowe added. “And now I am. So I have to kind of bear my heart a little bit.”

Rowe clarified that while she’s been “honest” about being committed to her partner, she's dealing with the “discomfort of not knowing how it’s exactly going to go.” However, she still thinks things are going to “go [her] way.”

Originally from Boise, Idaho, Rowe is an online content creator boasting more than four million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Social media users may recognize her as the “absolutely insufferable female lead of an indie movie.” Rowe specializes in cringe-comedy, often parodying film and TV tropes.

Novak’s rumored relationship with Rowe came after he was famously involved with his The Office co-star, Mindy Kaling. The pair dated on and off for three years, from 2004 to 2007, while filming and co-writing the show together. However, they are now close friends and continue supporting each other’s careers.

Kaling, who welcomed her third child via surrogate in 2024, has chosen to keep the paternity of all of her children private, leading to unsubstantiated rumors that Novak is the father.

Kaling previously addressed the paternity speculations, telling Marie Claire in 2022: “It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”