Who is Delaney Rowe? TikTok’s ‘insufferable indie girl’ rumored to be dating BJ Novak

The Office star BJ Novak, 45, is rumored to be dating TikTok creator Delaney Rowe, 29.

Speculation about Novak and Rowe spawned online after the two were spotted at New York’s Bowery Hotel together in December 2024.

Citing sources, People reported Monday that the sitcom actor, best known for his role as Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom, was in a relationship with Rowe.

The pair was also photographed together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at The Standard in New York on November 23.

Representatives for Novak and Rowe did not immediately respond to The Independent’s requests for comment.

The Vengeance lead’s new relationship comes after he was famously involved with his The Office co-star, Mindy Kaling. The pair dated on and off for three years, from 2004 to 2007, while filming and co-writing the show together. Fans of the series will also recall Kaling’s character, Kelly Kapoor, constantly obsessing over Novak’s character on screen.

open image in gallery ‘The Office’ star BJ Novak (left) is reportedly dating Delaney Rowe, a comedy content creator with over four million followers ( Getty )

So, who is Novak’s rumored new girlfriend?

Originally from Boise, Idaho, Rowe is an online content creator, boasting a combined follower count of 4 million between Instagram and TikTok.

Social media users may recognize her as the “absolutely insufferable female lead of an indie movie.” Rowe specializes in cringe comedy and often parodies film and TV tropes.

“The overly cool and down to earth parents in every high school movie” and “the deeply overworked doctor in every medical drama with incredible intuition and a hero complex,” are among her recent characters.

open image in gallery Originally from Idaho, Delaney Rowe moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an acting career before turning to TikTok ( Getty Images for alice + olivia )

Rowe described her country upbringing in a January 2024 interview with Passerby magazine. “Idaho is exactly what you would imagine — really outdoorsy. If you’re not outdoorsy, I’m not sure what you’re doing there. I’m not outdoorsy, of course, but my parents are… They’re the crunchy, skiing-in-the-winter and mountain-biking-in-the-summer kind of people,” she said.

“I wasn’t super into that, but there’s an interesting little theater scene in Idaho that I was really involved with.It’s embarrassing, but I was a theater kid. I was also doing ballet at Ballet Idaho, and I was so disinterested in doing anything else.”

Before she began seriously pursuing a career in content creation, Rowe had her sights set on becoming an actor. Her inspiration: Lindsay Lohan in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), she told Vanity Fair in 2023.

She moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts, where she earned a BFA in acting in 2017.

However, Rowe quickly realized the parts she was being pushed for weren’t the humorous characters she wanted to play.

“There was this huge gap in between how myself and my team saw me, and how people in the actual industry saw me—like, something’s not connecting, and we couldn’t figure it out,” she told Vanity Fair.

After losing faith in her acting career, Rowe decided to become a private chef. Her first client? Marvel legend Stan Lee, who later fired her because her meals were too healthy.

Then, like many of today’s most popular TikTokers, Rowe turned to content creation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

open image in gallery Rowe was once a private chef for Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee ( Santiago Felipe/Getty Images )

“I want to do something to make my insides match my outsides a little bit more, and I have to write them — I can’t just expect material to show up, and then I can put my fun take on it,” she told Vanity Fair. “TikTok came around, and I was like, I’m just going to use this as one big self-tape to show anybody who wants to watch that I can be funny.”

On her content, Rowe said: “When I look at my videos, and what I thought about when I was making them, it’s not like I’m trying to be cringe. I’m trying to be authentic, and then hopefully that induces discomfort.

“What I’m doing is actually just really specific and accurate and it’s eliciting some uncomfy reactions,” she said.

In 2023, Rowe signed with United Talent Agency and clearly hasn’t given up on the acting dream entirely — her recent film credits include The List (2023) and The Everything Pot (2024).