The Office star BJ Novak, 45, is currently dating 29-year-old TikTok creator Delaney Rowe, according to reports.

Best known for his role as Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom, where he also served as a writer, executive producer, and director, Novak famously dated his co-star, Mindy Kaling. The actors have stayed close and continued to support each other at public events since their relationship ended in the 2000s.

Now, Novak is dating Rowe, sources told People magazine.

Rumors began swirling around the pair in December when they were spotted together at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

The pair were previously photographed together at The Official How Long Gone After Party at The Standard (also in New York) on November 23.

Representatives for Novak and Rowe did not immediately respond to The Independent’s requests for comment.

BJ Novak (left) is reportedly dating TikTok star Delaney Rowe ( Getty Images )

Rowe is a rising star with more than three million followers on TikTok. She’s known for her personal brand of cringe comedy, which often sees her parodying film stereotypes such as the “absolutely insufferable female lead of an indie movie” or the “cool single parent in every coming-of-age movie.”

In 2023, she signed to United Talent Agency and has film credits in The List (2023) and The Everything Pot (2024).

Novak recently honored Kaling as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February.

“Mindy respects and understands this in a very intuitive way,” he teased. “Because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother-of-three, a deep and caring daughter and friend and mentor to so many, Mindy is also, in her spare time, I assure you, very superficial.”

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Kaling and Novak poked fun at their “insanely complicated relationship” while co-presenting the award for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Kaling, who welcomed her third child via surrogate last year, has chosen to keep the paternity of all of her children private, leading to unsubstantiated rumors that Novak is the father.

Kaling previously addressed the paternity speculations, telling Marie Claire in 2022: “It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”

Novak addressed their relationship in a 2012 interview with Vulture, saying: “No one, including us, ever really knew, ‘Is this dating? Is this not dating?’

“We were never really dating, we were never really not dating. We didn’t know. No one knew. All you’d know for sure is that you’d always find one of us next to the other, even if we weren’t getting along.”